Modern Family star Sofía Vergara undergoes second knee surgery, shares update from hospital bed

Colombian-American actor Sofía Vergara is back in recovery mode following her second knee surgery. The Modern Family star shared the health update with her followers via Instagram on Friday, posting two photos — one of herself smiling in a hospital gown, and another showing her leg wrapped in a bulky grey brace with a bandage over her knee. “It’s done! Round 2,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a prayer emoji, red hearts, and the hashtag #knee. Sofia Vergara posted photos after getting a knee surgery on Friday

While the 53-year-old actor didn’t go into detail about the nature of the procedure or the reason behind the second surgery, this marks her second knee operation in just over a year. Back in April 2024, she revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had undergone a prior surgery on the same knee — and had an orthopedic surgeon boyfriend by her side at the time.

“If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night… ! Luv u,” she wrote then, alongside a photo of Justin Saliman, who was seen smiling at her in medical scrubs. Justin had reportedly supported Sofia both emotionally and professionally during that recovery. The couple split in January after over a year of dating.

Shortly after her surgery, Sofia returned to Instagram to share a humorous gift she received from fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel — what looked like an electric pogo stick, a nod to her ongoing mobility challenges.

Sofia has often spoken candidly about her health. In 2022, she marked World Cancer Day by revealing her past battle with thyroid cancer at the age of 28. “At 28, ‘Cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup,” she wrote, adding, “But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story.”