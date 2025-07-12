Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine doesn't want tattoos anymore because they ‘hurt so badly’

American singer Adam Levine may still be busy crafting new music, but when it comes to body art, the Maroon 5 frontman seems ready to retire the needle. In a conversation with Today.com, the 46-year-old singer spoke about his tattoo journey, revealing that his most recent ink — a revamped sleeve on his left arm — could be his final one. Adam Levine has over 30 tattoos

Adam, who has more than 30 tattoos and got his first — a dove on his upper right arm — at the age of 21, reflected on how his attitude toward tattooing has changed over time. Though he still finds the process enjoyable in theory, he admitted that the physical toll has become harder to endure. “I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic,” he said, half-jokingly.

As someone who was once all in on tattoos, Adam now feels differently about the experience. “Now, I’ve softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done,” he shared, pointing out that the pain has finally outweighed the thrill. He added that the most recent session “really hurt,” helping him conclude that he may be done with getting inked altogether.

Another factor contributing to his decision is the lack of space left on his body. After years of collecting tattoos, Adam admitted there’s not much room left for new designs.

When asked about his favorite piece, the She Will Be Loved singer struggled to pick just one, eventually choosing the tattoos on his hands that spell out TRUE LOVE across his fingers.

While his tattooing days might be over, Adam is fully immersed in music again. Maroon 5’s new album Love Is Like is set to release on August 15. He first teased the project in April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “An album is coming over the summer… and then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish,” he had said on the show.