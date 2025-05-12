Is Maroon 5 shipping Adam Levine and Blackpink's La Lisa in new post? Fans gush, ‘Congrats to the happy couple’

Maroon 5 just dropped a bombshell! The band’s latest single, Priceless, featuring Blackpink's Lisa, is already making waves in the music world, but it’s the video that’s getting fans to hit replay again and again. Directed by Aerin Moreno, the music video oozes drama, with Maroon 5’s frontman Adam Levine and Lisa embroiled in a tense, almost spy-like relationship, channeling vibes from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005). Shot on 35mm film in downtown Los Angeles, the cinematic clip is a visual feast, combining smooth choreography and a storyline that has everyone talking. Adam Levine and Blackpink's La Lisa

But here’s where things get even crazier: Maroon 5 took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a cheeky clip from the video on Friday, captioning it “Mr. and Mrs. Priceless.” The internet absolutely lost it. Fans couldn’t get enough of the on-screen chemistry between Lisa and Adam.

“It was dope! I wish it could be like a 2-hour movie, so satisfied with the plot, the chemistry,” one fan wrote, capturing the general excitement. Another fan couldn’t help but gush, “What a duo, love it, Lisa and Adam!” The buzz didn’t stop there. One comment read, “HAHA THIS IS SO CRAZY,” while another excitedly proclaimed, “Yaassss exactly! Mr. and Mrs. Priceless hottest couple and winning this summer.” But, of course, not all comments were on the same page, with some cheekily adding, “Congrats to the happy couple! 🎉"

So, what’s next for Mr. and Mrs. Priceless? With the song being a prelude to Maroon 5’s upcoming eighth studio album, the internet is already impatiently awaiting more. Will this dynamic duo be the soundtrack to the summer? One thing’s for sure — Maroon 5 just might have the hottest musical collaboration of the year on their hands.