Did Maroon 5 just soft launch a collab with Lisa? Here's why the internet is CONVINCED

Earlier this month, a beaming Adam Levine could barely contain himself from confirming a full-fledged Maroon 5 comeback in the works for the year, during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Adam spilled that a single was due to drop, hopefully by the end of the month and an album due for Summer. Did Maroon 5 just soft launch a collab with Lisa? The internet is CONVINCED(Photos: X/maroon5, Instagram/lalisa_m)

Well it's the end of the month and looks like Adam wasn't bluffing at all. Earlier today, the official Instagram handle of Maroon 5 dropped a shot of a man and a woman standing by the city skyline with their backs to the camera. The man was very evidently Adam — and the woman Lisa?! While there is no real indication of the latter bit, the internet is as convinced as can be!

Fans are of course too excited to keep calm with the comments section thronging with reactions like: "LISA WHAT’RE YOU DOING HERE??? 😳😳", "That’s LALISA right? 👀 We know her just by looking at her back. #LISA", "We may sound crazy but the HAIR and BODY are all LISA coded. If it ain't our fave then I'm gonna crawl back at the corner and repent😭", "OMG HI LISAAAAAA" and "I know its Lisa😮🔥👏 Damn this gonna be fire".

Speaking of Maroon 5's comeback, Adam's announcement on Jimmy Fallon had received quite the overwhelming audience response. The band's last full length album, Jordi, released four years back. And though it had its moment with guest appearances from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Nicks, H.E.R., and YG, its tone was almost indicative of the ensuing hiatus. With that seemingly out of the way — and even an alleged tour being planned for the Fall! — Maroon 5 fans sure have a whole lot to look forward to; and if the internet is indeed right, so do all the Lisa stans!

So are we expecting THE Maroon 5 comeback single to drop within the week?