Who is ‘Ms. Sharon’? Male bus driver arrested for sexual assault against minors in North Carolina

A bus driver in North Carolina was arrested on Tuesday for sexually assaulting several children. The man in question goes by the name ‘Ms. Sharon,’ but his real name is Leetwain Darrell Tate. He is facing two counts of statutory rape and six counts of indecent liberties with minors, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said, per New York Post. His victims are four boys, aged 14-15, whom he lured to his home. One of the boys told authorities that the accused was paying him money in return for sexual acts. Male bus driver who went by name ‘Ms. Sharon’ arrested on charges of sexual assault against minors(Representative image/Unsplash)

Who is ‘Ms. Sharon’?

Tate is a 48-year-old bus driver who worked for the Sugar Creek Charter School in Charlotte. He went by the name ‘Sharon.’ After an investigation was launched into the matter, the school suspended him and then fired him on September 30 after the charges became clear.

A WCNC report informs that Tate was arrested on Tuesday by the police’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. “This is, by no means, easy for the victims to relive the terrible crimes committed against them, but their courage led to the arrest of a violent criminal,” Lt. Corey Geohagen was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

A concerned parent was quoted in the report expressing his worries about the matter. “What type of extent of a background are they doing on these people, you know, that are working with my children and other children? What is the protocol for staff members here to work with kids?”

More victims to emerge

Police believe that there could be more victims of Tate who may emerge now that he is behind bars. Several boys were found to be staying at the accused’s residence, including the ones who had been identified as his victims.

The Crimes Against Children Unit of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had launched an investigation into the matter. After being arrested, the accused was taken to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview and was subsequently transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office, the report further said. Tate is now at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

