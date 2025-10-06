NJ kindergarten aide accused of assaulting, injuring 5-year-old girl, mom speaks out: ‘I was numb’

A classroom aide at a Salem, New Jersey, elementary school is under investigation after being accused of injuring a 5-year-old student during an incident at John Fenwick Academy, according to CBS Philadelphia. The child’s mother, Mariah, said her daughter came home with bruises on her head, legs, arms, and neck after the alleged assault that took place Thursday. A classroom aide is under investigation after being accused of injuring a 5-year-old student at a Salem, New Jersey, elementary school. (Representative image)(Unsplash)

“As a parent, it’s like you do whatever you can to protect your kids, but I never expected this in a kindergarten class,” Mariah said, adding that the school mishandled what happened.

‘I think I was numb’

Mariah said the school principal called her around noon to say her daughter was misbehaving, then later asked her to come to the school. When she arrived, she learned about the alleged incident and asked if police had been called.

“I asked where the paraprofessional was, they said they sent her home, and then I asked where the police were, and they said they do not contact the police; that they were doing an internal investigation,” she told the outlet.

She added, “I think I was numb, I just kind of stared at her.”

A staff member who saw the event filed a police report saying the aide grabbed the child, forced her into a chair, and caused her head to hit a metal cabinet.

Mariah said she hasn’t been allowed to talk to the teacher who reported the incident. Her daughter has been reluctant to return to school since the alleged assault.

The aide’s employment status has not been confirmed.

“Salem City School District’s top priorities are the safety, well-being and academic success of every student,” the district said in a statement. “We are deeply committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for everyone in our community.”

“We want to assure our families and the public that any concern is taken seriously. All matters are handled internally with the utmost care, thoroughness, and fairness, ensuring full compliance with established procedures and the law.”

The Salem County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families are reviewing the case. No charges have been filed, according to New York Post report.