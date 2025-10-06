69-year-old truck driver assaulted by Mark Sanchez seen covered in blood in grim hospital pics

Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez has been arrested at a hospital on three charges while recovering from stabbing injuries. Sanchez has been accused of assaulting a 69-year-old truck driver in downtown Indianapolis. FILE - Mark Sanchez was arrested from a hospital after an attack on a truck driver (AP)

According to authorities, the NFL quarterback was “acting erratically,” reeked of alcohol and was slurring his words when he assaulted the driver, who was identified only by his initials PT.

The truck driver said he stabbed Sanchez several times in self-defense after the attack, according to court documents seen by The New York Post.

Disturbing photos of the truck driver lying injured in a hospital have emerged on social media. “His family says he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue,” Fox59 anchor Angela Ganote said while sharing the pics, which show the 69-year-old covered in blood and wearing a neck brace.

Truck driver’s version of events

Mark Sanchez got into an altercation with the truck driver shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The truck driver reportedly said he was doing his job exchanging used cooking oil from the Westin Hotel when Sanchez approached him and opened the door of his truck. After PT exited the vehicle, Sanchez claimed he had spoken to the hotel manager and that PT was not allowed to be there. Sanchez then allegedly climbed into the truck, prompting a confused PT to tell him he wasn’t allowed inside.

Sanchez got out but continued to insist that the hotel manager had said PT could not replace the fryer oil, then tried to get into the truck again. He allegedly blocked PT from retrieving his cell phone, leading the driver to walk around the front of the truck, with Sanchez following closely behind.

PT reportedly went to the opposite loading dock of the Marriott Downtown hotel to try to flag down security officers, then returned to the passenger side of his truck — again followed and blocked by Sanchez. When PT went back around to the driver’s side to get his phone, Sanchez allegedly followed once more, shoving him back.

Situation turns violent

That’s when the situation reportedly turned violent. PT realised things had escalated and that he was in physical danger, so he reached into his pocket, pulled out his pepper spray, and sprayed Sanchez in the face. PT said the spray seemed to affect Sanchez momentarily, but Sanchez wiped his face and advanced toward him again. PT said he thought, “this guy is trying to kill me,” so he pulled out his knife. When Sanchez came at him, PT “went at Mr Sanchez and struck him two or three times with the knife.”

PT said he then found himself being thrown back into a dumpster and falling onto nearby pallets. Sanchez allegedly continued striking or punching him until PT got up and stabbed him once more.

At that point, Sanchez appeared shocked and ran off down an alley. He was later found at Loughmiller’s Pub and Eatery, a nearby bar. He is now facing three charges, including battery, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and public intoxication.