Mark Sanchez stabbed and arrested: Indianapolis visitors react to ex-Jets QB's shocking incident

Mark Sanchez, the NFL quarterback turned commentator, was arrested at a hospital on three charges, including battery, unlawful entry of a vehicle, and public intoxication, while he was still recovering from injuries sustained in a stabbing incident in downtown Indianapolis. In an interview with Wish-TV, several Indianapolis visitors expressed shock at Sanchez’s arrest. Mark Sanchez arrested at hospital on three charges; Indianapolis visitors call it ‘disheartening’(AP)

Indianapolis visitors on Mark Sanchez’s arrest

According to a press release by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing incident, which involved two men, occurred near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street on October 4, around 12:30 AM. Although both individuals were identified, the police did not initially reveal that Mark Sanchez had been involved.

“It’s disheartening to have this kind of smudge on the weekend,” Tyler Miller, a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, reacted to Sanchez’s arrest. “Indianapolis is a beautiful city, great community. [It] does not change my perspective [of the city] at all,” he told Wish-TV.

Lupe Martinez, who owns Pronta Pizzaria next to the alley where the incident happened, said he saw blood on the ground when he opened his outlet later that day.

“Without knowing the details, it’s hard to have a true feeling about it,” Martinez told Wish-TV. “There is some evidence out front … that kind of tells a story,” he added. Martinez said that incidents like these influenced a few of his decisions as a business owner in downtown Indianapolis.

“That’s why we made the decision to close at 6 p.m. daily to get out of the downtown area,” he said. Steve Haggerty is also in Indianapolis for Sunday’s match between the Colts and the Los Angeles Raiders. Reacting to Sanchez’s arrest, Haggerty called it “a crazy situation.” “We’re in a city. Stuff happens,” he said.

What was Mark Sanchez doing in Indianapolis?

As a Fox Sports commentator, Mark Sanchez was in Indianapolis for Sunday’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Raiders, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Colts currently have three wins and one loss this season, the Raiders hold a record of one win and three losses.

FAQs

When did Mark Sanchez retire as an NFL quarterback?

Mark Sanchez retired as an NFL quarterback in 2019.

Who is Mark Sanchez married to?

Mark Sanchez is married to actress Perry Mattfeld.

Which team did Mark Sanchez play for?

Mark Sanchez played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears before retiring with the Washington Redskins.