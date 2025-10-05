Mark Sanchez stabbing: Ex-Jets QB's photo with Trump surfaces after Indianapolis attack

Mark Sanchez, the former New York Jets quarterback, was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday. Sanchez is now with Fox Sports and they confirmed the news with a statement on X. Mark Sanchez was reportedly in the city for a Fox Sports broadcast for the upcoming Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders game.(AP)

“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support,” Fox Sports PR said, adding, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

The 38-year-old was reportedly in the city for a Fox Sports broadcast for the upcoming Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders game. Amid interest in Sanchez, a photo of him with President Donald Trump has appeared online.

Mark Sanchez with Donald Trump photo

The photo shows Trump and Sanchez together at some NFL event.

Alamy also has the same image, captioned “Donald Trump and Mark Sanchez attends the NFL & Vogue Celebrate NFL Women's Apparel event. New York, US.” As per the stock photography agency, the photo is from October 2, 2012.

Meanwhile on X, several profiles claimed that Sanchez is a Trump supporter.

“So sad, Mark Sanchez has a family and is a Trump supporter. Left wing soft on crime polices create these problems!! Prayers to him, his family and for a speedy recovery,” one person said.

“Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Indianapolis. The mayor of Indianapolis is Joe Hogsett, who is very Anti-Trump. Their crime rate is 89 percent higher than the national average. Sanchez is a Trump supporter,” another added.

Notably, these claims come from unverified handles and there is no official statement or report about Sanchez supporting Trump.

Sanchez played as quarterback for The New York Jets (2009 to 2013), the Philadelphia Eagles (2014 to 2015), the Dallas Cowboys (2016), the Chicago Bears (2017) and the Washington Redskins (2018). His career spanned 10 years.

In July 2019, he announced his retirement and has since worked with ESPN and Fox's broadcast teams.