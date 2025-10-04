Is Mark Sanchez OK? Latest on ex-Jets QB's Indianapolis stabbing; suspect details out

Mark Sanchez was reportedly stabbed in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday. The former New York Jets QB was hospitalized with ‘critical injuries’, according to TMZ. The suspect in the case has been arrested. Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis on Saturday(X)

WTHR reported that Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a ‘disturbance in an alley’ call around 12:30 AM on Saturday. A person had been stabbed and another one was injured outside a pub near West Washington Street and North Senate Avenue.

Sanchez was taken to the hospital in ‘critical condition’. He was reportedly in Indianapolis for his role as a broadcaster with Fox Sports, and was scheduled to call the Colts vs the Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Who is Mark Sanchez?

Mark Sanchez, the former New York Jets quarterback, was born on November 11, 1986, in Long Beach, California. He rose to prominence at USC, leading the Trojans to a 2008 Rose Bowl victory before being selected fifth overall by the Jets in the 2009 NFL Draft. Over his 10-year career, he played 94 games, amassing 12,092 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, and 69 interceptions, with a 71.7 passer rating.

Sanchez’s Jets tenure (2009-2012) was a rollercoaster. In his rookie season, he guided the team to an AFC Championship game, a feat repeated in 2010, showcasing his potential as a dual-threat QB.

However, his turnover-prone play, 20 interceptions as a rookie, drew criticism, and his "Butt Fumble" in 2012 against the Patriots became an infamous highlight. After a 2012 benching, he was released, ending a 62-game stint with the Jets, where he started 61 times.

Post-Jets, Sanchez bounced around, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 as a backup, where he posted a career-best 93.6 passer rating in seven starts. He later played for the Denver Broncos (2016), Chicago Bears (2017), and Dallas Cowboys (2018), retiring after the 2018 season.

Now 38, Sanchez works as a broadcaster for Fox Sports and has ventured into business, co-owning a tequila brand. He’s married to Perry Mattfeld since 2023, with a son born in 2024.