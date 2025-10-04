NFL Week 5 injury crisis: Lamar Jackson out, Tyler Smith questionable and others on list

The Baltimore Ravens ruled out their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, for the Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans. Jackson did not take part in practice this week, having left Sunday's 37-20 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, as per ESPN. With Jackson out, Cooper Rush will start for the Ravens, as reported by Yahoo Sports. Week 5 injury report: From Lamar Jackson's availability to Jayden Daniels' fitness; here is all you need to know.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

NFL Week 5 injury report: Who’s in and who’s out

Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels was cleared to play this week, having missed the past two fixtures with a sprained left knee, according to the outlet. According to ESPN, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving was ruled out for the fixture at the Seattle Seahawks because of a foot sprain, head coach Todd Bowles announced.

Week 5 byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here we take a look at the Week 5 injury report, as per Yahoo Sports.

Minnesota Vikings

G Donovan Jackson (wrist): OUT

C Ryan Kelly (concussion): OUT

C Michael Jurgens (hamstring): OUT

QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle): OUT

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck): OUT

T Brian O'Neill (knee): OUT

LB Tyler Batty (knee): questionable

FB C.J. Ham (knee): questionable

TE Ben Yurosek (knee): questionable

Cleveland Browns

DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee): OUT

T Jack Conklin (elbow): questionable

CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring): questionable

Baltimore Ravens

CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring): OUT

CB Malon Humphrey (calf): OUT

QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring): OUT

T Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder): OUT

FB Patrick Ricard (calf): OUT

ILB Roquan Smith (hamstring): OUT

S Kyle Hamilton (groin): questionable

OLB Odafe Oweh (eye): questionable

T Ronnie Stanley (ankle): questionable

WR Devontez Walker (oblique): questionable

Houston Texans

S Jaylen Reed (knee): OUT

DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder): OUT

DE Denico Autry (knee): OUT

Miami Dolphins

WR Cedrick Wilson (knee): OUT

CB Storm Duck (ankle): OUT

Carolina Panthers

RB Chuba Hubbard (calf): OUT

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle): OUT

DT Tershawn Wharton (toe): OUT

CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest): OUT

DE LaBryan Ray (ankle): questionable

DT Cam Jackson (knee): questionable

OLB D.J. Wonnum (hip): questionable

Denver Broncos

TE Lucas Krull (foot): OUT

Philadelphia Eagles

LB Nakobe Dean (knee): OUT

Dallas Cowboys

G Tyler Booker (ankle): OUT

T Tyler Guyton (concussion): OUT

S Malik Hooker (toe): OUT

WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle): OUT

WR KaVontae Turpin (foot): OUT

CB Caelen Carson (knee): questionable

WR Jonathan Mingo (knee): questionable

LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. (knee): questionable

RB Miles Sanders (knee/ankle): questionable

OL Tyler Smith (knee): questionable

DE Marshawn Kneeland (ankle): questionable

New York Jets

CB Michael Carter II (concussion): OUT

Edge Jermaine Johnson (ankle): questionable

RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring): questionable

New York Giants

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder): doubtful

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring): questionable

DL Dexter Lawrence (illness): questionable

S Tyler Nubin (groin): questionable

New Orleans Saints

DE Chase Young (calf): OUT

G Cesar Ruiz (ankle): OUT

WR Trey Palmer (ankle): OUT

CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring): OUT

TE Taysom Hill (knee): questionable

TE Foster Moreau (knee): questionable

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle): questionable

LG Trevor Penning (ankle): questionable

LG Dillon Radunz (toe): questionable

DT John Ridgeway (shoulder): questionable

Las Vegas Raiders

TE Brock Bowers (knee): questionable

Seattle Seahawks

T Josh Jones (ankle): OUT

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (quad): OUT

S Julian Love (hamstring): OUT

CB Devon Witherspoon (knee): OUT

Indianapolis Colts

RB Tyler Goodson (groin): OUT

WR Alec Pierce (concussion): OUT

CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles): OUT

S Daniel Scott (knee): OUT

DE Tyquan Lewis (oblique): questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB Bucky Irving (foot): OUT

WR Mike Evans (hamstring): OUT

CB Jamel Dean (hip): OUT

CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring): OUT

DB Christian Izien (quad): OUT

Tennessee Titans

OT JC Latham (hip): OUT

S Mike Brown (knee): OUT

OL Blake Hance (shoulder): OUT

T JC Latham (hip): OUT

WR Calvin Ridley (knee, elbow): questionable

DL James Lynch (shoulder): questionable

RB Tyjae Spears (ankle): questionable

S Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring): questionable

Arizona Cardinals

RB Trey Benson (knee): OUT

DL Darius Robinson (pectoral): OUT

OL Evan Brown (hamstring): doubtful

CB Denzel Burke (knee): questionable

WR Greg Dortch (collarbone): questionable

OL Will Hernandez (knee): questionable

CB Will Johnson (groin): questionable

DL Bilal Nichols (neck): questionable

Washington Commanders

WR Terry McLaurin (quad): OUT

WR Noah Brown (groin, knee): OUT

G Sam Cosmi (knee): OUT

Los Angeles Chargers

T Joe Alt (ankle): OUT

WR Derius Davis (knee): OUT

G Mekhi Becton (concussion): questionable

TE Will Dissly (knee): questionable

Detroit Lions

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): OUT

CB Khalil Dorsey (concussion, wrist): OUT

DL Alim McNeill (knee): OUT

RB Sione Vaki (groin): OUT

T Taylor Decker (shoulder): questionable

S Kerby Joseph (knee): questionable

Cincinnati Bengals

DE Shemar Stewart (ankle): OUT

WR Charlie Jones (Achilles): questionable

New England Patriots

DT Milton Williams (ankle): questionable

OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (knee): questionable

CB Carlton Davis III (illness): questionable

LB Jahlani Tavai (calf): questionable

Buffalo Bills

LB Dorian Williams (knee): OUT

CB Dorian Strong (neck): OUT

OL Spencer Brown (calf): questionable

LB Matt Milano (pectoral): questionable

DT Ed Oliver (ankle): questionable

DT T.J. Sanders (knee): questionable

