NFL Week 5 injury crisis: Lamar Jackson out, Tyler Smith questionable and others on list
NFL Week 5 injury report: Here's a list of injured players of all teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and, more.
The Baltimore Ravens ruled out their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, for the Week 5 matchup against the Houston Texans. Jackson did not take part in practice this week, having left Sunday's 37-20 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, as per ESPN. With Jackson out, Cooper Rush will start for the Ravens, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
NFL Week 5 injury report: Who’s in and who’s out
Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels was cleared to play this week, having missed the past two fixtures with a sprained left knee, according to the outlet. According to ESPN, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Bucky Irving was ruled out for the fixture at the Seattle Seahawks because of a foot sprain, head coach Todd Bowles announced.
Week 5 byes: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here we take a look at the Week 5 injury report, as per Yahoo Sports.
Minnesota Vikings
G Donovan Jackson (wrist): OUT
C Ryan Kelly (concussion): OUT
C Michael Jurgens (hamstring): OUT
QB J.J. McCarthy (ankle): OUT
LB Andrew Van Ginkel (neck): OUT
T Brian O'Neill (knee): OUT
LB Tyler Batty (knee): questionable
FB C.J. Ham (knee): questionable
TE Ben Yurosek (knee): questionable
Cleveland Browns
DT Mike Hall Jr. (knee): OUT
T Jack Conklin (elbow): questionable
CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring): questionable
Baltimore Ravens
CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring): OUT
CB Malon Humphrey (calf): OUT
QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring): OUT
T Emery Jones Jr. (shoulder): OUT
FB Patrick Ricard (calf): OUT
ILB Roquan Smith (hamstring): OUT
S Kyle Hamilton (groin): questionable
OLB Odafe Oweh (eye): questionable
T Ronnie Stanley (ankle): questionable
WR Devontez Walker (oblique): questionable
Houston Texans
S Jaylen Reed (knee): OUT
DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder): OUT
DE Denico Autry (knee): OUT
Miami Dolphins
WR Cedrick Wilson (knee): OUT
CB Storm Duck (ankle): OUT
Carolina Panthers
RB Chuba Hubbard (calf): OUT
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle): OUT
DT Tershawn Wharton (toe): OUT
CB Chau Smith-Wade (chest): OUT
DE LaBryan Ray (ankle): questionable
DT Cam Jackson (knee): questionable
OLB D.J. Wonnum (hip): questionable
Denver Broncos
TE Lucas Krull (foot): OUT
Philadelphia Eagles
LB Nakobe Dean (knee): OUT
Dallas Cowboys
G Tyler Booker (ankle): OUT
T Tyler Guyton (concussion): OUT
S Malik Hooker (toe): OUT
WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle): OUT
WR KaVontae Turpin (foot): OUT
CB Caelen Carson (knee): questionable
WR Jonathan Mingo (knee): questionable
LB Kenneth Murray, Jr. (knee): questionable
RB Miles Sanders (knee/ankle): questionable
OL Tyler Smith (knee): questionable
DE Marshawn Kneeland (ankle): questionable
New York Jets
CB Michael Carter II (concussion): OUT
Edge Jermaine Johnson (ankle): questionable
RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring): questionable
New York Giants
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder): doubtful
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring): questionable
DL Dexter Lawrence (illness): questionable
S Tyler Nubin (groin): questionable
New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (calf): OUT
G Cesar Ruiz (ankle): OUT
WR Trey Palmer (ankle): OUT
CB Isaac Yiadom (hamstring): OUT
TE Taysom Hill (knee): questionable
TE Foster Moreau (knee): questionable
TE Juwan Johnson (ankle): questionable
LG Trevor Penning (ankle): questionable
LG Dillon Radunz (toe): questionable
DT John Ridgeway (shoulder): questionable
Las Vegas Raiders
TE Brock Bowers (knee): questionable
Seattle Seahawks
T Josh Jones (ankle): OUT
DE DeMarcus Lawrence (quad): OUT
S Julian Love (hamstring): OUT
CB Devon Witherspoon (knee): OUT
Indianapolis Colts
RB Tyler Goodson (groin): OUT
WR Alec Pierce (concussion): OUT
CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles): OUT
S Daniel Scott (knee): OUT
DE Tyquan Lewis (oblique): questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Bucky Irving (foot): OUT
WR Mike Evans (hamstring): OUT
CB Jamel Dean (hip): OUT
CB Benjamin Morrison (hamstring): OUT
DB Christian Izien (quad): OUT
Tennessee Titans
OT JC Latham (hip): OUT
S Mike Brown (knee): OUT
OL Blake Hance (shoulder): OUT
T JC Latham (hip): OUT
WR Calvin Ridley (knee, elbow): questionable
DL James Lynch (shoulder): questionable
RB Tyjae Spears (ankle): questionable
S Kevin Winston Jr. (hamstring): questionable
Arizona Cardinals
RB Trey Benson (knee): OUT
DL Darius Robinson (pectoral): OUT
OL Evan Brown (hamstring): doubtful
CB Denzel Burke (knee): questionable
WR Greg Dortch (collarbone): questionable
OL Will Hernandez (knee): questionable
CB Will Johnson (groin): questionable
DL Bilal Nichols (neck): questionable
Washington Commanders
WR Terry McLaurin (quad): OUT
WR Noah Brown (groin, knee): OUT
G Sam Cosmi (knee): OUT
Los Angeles Chargers
T Joe Alt (ankle): OUT
WR Derius Davis (knee): OUT
G Mekhi Becton (concussion): questionable
TE Will Dissly (knee): questionable
Detroit Lions
LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): OUT
CB Khalil Dorsey (concussion, wrist): OUT
DL Alim McNeill (knee): OUT
RB Sione Vaki (groin): OUT
T Taylor Decker (shoulder): questionable
S Kerby Joseph (knee): questionable
Cincinnati Bengals
DE Shemar Stewart (ankle): OUT
WR Charlie Jones (Achilles): questionable
New England Patriots
DT Milton Williams (ankle): questionable
OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (knee): questionable
CB Carlton Davis III (illness): questionable
LB Jahlani Tavai (calf): questionable
Buffalo Bills
LB Dorian Williams (knee): OUT
CB Dorian Strong (neck): OUT
OL Spencer Brown (calf): questionable
LB Matt Milano (pectoral): questionable
DT Ed Oliver (ankle): questionable
DT T.J. Sanders (knee): questionable
