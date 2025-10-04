Brock Bowers injury: Will Raiders' tight end play in Week 5? Head coach Pete Carroll shares update

The status of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been one of the major talking points ahead of Week 5. After a week filled with uncertainty, head coach Pete Carroll has provided clarity, stating he expected the young playmaker to suit up against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been listed as questionable but is likely to play vs Colts, revealed Pete Carroll(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Bowers, 22, sustained a knee injury in Week 1 and has appeared on the Raiders’ questionable status list all season. Bowers was a full participant during practice earlier in the week, but after being limited on Wednesday, he became a cause for concern. Things worsened when he ended the week unable to participate in practice on both Thursday and Friday and entered the game with a questionable status.

On Friday, Bowers was seen standing on the sideline wearing a sleeve over his knee. Speaking to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, he admitted that he is “not allowed to share specifics” about the injury but acknowledged the frustration it has caused.

Bowers was quoted in an ESPN report saying, “I want to be back to going full speed, being able to separate from guys.” He added that he feels like he cannot really do that to the “best of my abilities right now.”

Also Read: How long is the NFL overtime? Rules for regular season explained

Carroll’s optimistic outlook

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his practice participation, Pete Carroll calmed concerns with a positive update, reported The Sporting News. The coach was quoted as saying, “We figure he is playing. We think he is playing.” The coach added that the team wanted to ensure Bowers rested enough and added, “We have to list him as questionable, but he’s planning on playing.”

Carroll stressed that the decision to rest Bowers late in the week was precautionary rather than indicative of a setback. The team appears to be managing his workload with the long season in mind, the report added.

Bowers’ slow start to the season

Another Newsweek report stated that the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Bowers, was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie. However, his second season has been hindered by the knee issue. Through four games, he has recorded 19 receptions for 225 yards but has yet to find the end zone. According to Pro Football Reference, his snap share has dropped 13 percent compared to last year.

While those numbers remain similar to his rookie start, the Raiders were hoping for a leap in production, especially with Geno Smith now under center.

Also Read: Did Dan Campbell slam NFL over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance? Here's the truth

Additional injury concerns for the Raiders

The Raiders may face an additional test of their depth at tight end this week. 2023 second-round draft pick Michael Mayer is still recovering from the concussion that held him out of Week 4, and Carroll explained that Mayer’s status for Sunday is “yet to be determined.”

If both Bowers and Mayer are out, the LA Raiders' passing game, already challenged early this season, could be under even more duress against the Colts.

FAQs

Q: Is Brock Bowers playing in Week 5 against the Colts?

Head coach Pete Carroll said he expects Bowers to play, although he is officially listed as questionable.

Q: Why did Bowers miss practice late in the week?

Carroll explained the decision was precautionary rest rather than a setback in recovery.

Q: How has Bowers performed this season?

He has 19 catches for 225 yards through four games but no touchdowns, and his snap share is down compared to last year.