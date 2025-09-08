Pete Carroll, Geno Smith win their Raiders debut at Patriots

New quarterback Geno Smith threw for 362 yards Sunday, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty scored the go-ahead touchdown, and visiting Las Vegas gave new coach Pete Carroll a win in his first game with the Raiders, stopping the New England Patriots 20-13. HT Image

Smith completed 24 of 34 passes with a touchdown and an interception as Las Vegas outgained New England 389-336. Jeanty had just 38 yards on 19 carries but one of them was a 3-yard run with 9:39 left in the third quarter that put the Raiders ahead for good at 14-10.

Daniel Carlson added field goals of 51 and 40 yards later in the second half to give Las Vegas a two-score lead. Rookie Andy Borregales connected from 44 yards out with 19 seconds left to get the Patriots within seven points, but his onside kick bounced out of bounds to seal the outcome.

Drake Maye hit 30 of 46 attempts for 287 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but it wasn't enough to give Mike Vrabel a win in his first game as New England's coach. Wasted in the loss were 2 1/2 sacks from Harold Landry and 103 receiving yards from Kayshon Boutte.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers matched Boutte's 103 receiving yards on just five catches.

Las Vegas opened its season with a loud bang, driving 66 yards with the season's first possession. Smith capped the drive just 2:43 into the game, finding Tre Turner on a post pattern for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Raiders were marching again when Smith extended New England a lifeline by tossing an interception to Jaylinn Hawkins at the Patriots' 18. They cashed it in with an 82-yard march that Maye finished on a 2-yard strike to DeMario Douglas at the 1:02 mark.

Neither team scored again until New England lashed together a drive late in the first half. A 56-yard drive positioned Borregales for a 35-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining, enabling the Patriots to take a 10-7 edge to the locker room.

--Field Level Media