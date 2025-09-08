Brock Bowers injury update: When will Raiders TE return after knee issue vs Patriots?

Brock Bowers was taken into the medical tent, two times, late in the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 1 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The team noted that he is questionable to return and has sustained a knee injury. This came as Geno Smith and co were leading 20-10 at the Gillette Stadium. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch against the New England Patriots(AP)

Before leaving, Bowers had already delivered a standout performance, hauling in five passes for 103 yards. His absence came with the Raiders ahead 17-10, forcing the offense to adjust. On their next possession, Daniel Carlson connected on a field goal to stretch the lead to 20-10, thanks in part to a key reception from tight end Michael Mayer.

The Raiders will now attempt to secure the win in Pete Carroll’s debut as Patriots head coach, but whether Bowers can rejoin them on the field remains uncertain.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 depth chart

Wide Receivers (WR)

Dont'e Thornton Jr. (First)

Jakobi Meyers (First)

Tre Tucker (First)

Amari Cooper (Second)

Jack Bech (Third)

Left Tackle (LT)

Kolton Miller (First)

Charles Grant (Second)

Left Guard (LG)

Dylan Parham (First)

Caleb Rogers (Second)

Center (C)

Jordan Meredith (First)

Will Putnam (Second)

Right Guard (RG)

Jackson Powers-Johnson (First)

Alex Cappa (Second)

Right Tackle (RT)

DJ Glaze (First)

Stone Forsythe (Second)

Tight Ends (TE)

Brock Bowers (First)

Michael Mayer (Second)

Ian Thomas (Third)

Quarterbacks (QB)

Geno Smith (First)

Kenny Pickett (Second)

Running Backs (RB)

Ashton Jeanty (First)

Zamir White (Second)

Raheem Mostert (Third)

Dylan Laube (Other)

Defensive End (DE)

Maxx Crosby (First)

Malcolm Koonce (First)

Tyree Wilson (Second)

Charles Snowden (Second)

Defensive Tackle (DT)

Thomas Booker IV (First)

Adam Butler (First)

Jonah Laulu (Second)

Leki Fotu (Second)

JJ Pegues (Third)

Tonka Hemingway (Third)

Outside Linebacker (OLB)

Germaine Pratt (First)

Devin White (First)

Jamal Adams (Second)

Brennan Jackson (Second)

Middle Linebacker (MLB)

Elandon Roberts (First)

Tommy Eichenberg (Second)

Cody Lindenberg (Third)

Cornerback (CB)

Darnay Holmes (First)

Kyu Blu Kelly (First)

Eric Stokes (First)

Darien Porter (Second)

Decamerion Richardson (Third)

Free Safety (FS)

Isaiah Pola-Mao (First)

Chris Smith II (Second)

Strong Safety (SS)

Jeremy Chinn (First)

Tristin McCollum (Second)

Punter (P)

AJ Cole (First)

Kicker (K)

Daniel Carlson (First)

Holder (H)

AJ Cole (First)

Long Snapper (LS)

Jacob Bobenmoyer (First)

Kick Returner (KR)

Tre Tucker (First)

Dylan Laube (Second)

Punt Returner (PR)

Tre Tucker (First)

Ashton Jeanty (Second)