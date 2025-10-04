Who is Sara Cardona? All about Colombia-born sports anchor and her viral post at Jets vs Dolphins match

With Week 5 of the NFL season currently going on, fans await some riveting, action-packed developments on the field. But the buzz does not seem to be restricted to on-field activities only. Sara Cardona, sports anchor for NBC 6, has recently been in the headlines, thanks to her latest social media post. Sara Cardona, NBC6 sports anchor, has over 177,000 Instagram followers and gained more than 16 million views for her recent X post from the Jets-Dolphins game.(X/@Sara_Cardonaa)

She was recently present at the Hard Rock Stadium for the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. Cardona posted a picture of herself from the Jets-Dolphins fixture on X, and the photo has garnered more than 16 million views so far.

Sara Cordona's viral post

In the photo, Cardona, wearing a blue outfit, can be seen standing with an NBC mic in hand and smiling. “Late post from Monday Night Football,” read the post.

“Beautiful,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “Love your style".

This incredible reception even surprised Cardona as well. The Colombia-born expressed her astonishment on X. Sharing her now-viral original post, Cardona wrote, “10 million views on this post.. wild.”

About Sara Cardona

Cardona enjoys a huge fan following across social media platforms. On X, Cardona has more than 65,000 followers, while her Instagram followers total over 177,000.

According to her bio for NBC6, Cardona is a sports anchor and reporter. She also contributes to Telemundo 51’s sports coverage. Her career at NBC6 began in June 2023. She joined NBC6 from ABC 36 in Kentucky's Lexington. Cardona had earlier spent two years as a sports reporter and anchor at CBS4 in Gainesville, Florida.

“Cardona also served as a sideline reporter covering Conference USA football and basketball games on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus for more than two years,” read her bio for NBC6.

Cardona completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from Middle Tennessee State University, and her journey in sports media started at Fox 17 and ABC 2, as per her NBC6 bio.

