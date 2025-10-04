Trump to pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs? Resurfaced video sparks buzz amid mogul's prison sentence

Donald Trump suggested in an earlier interview that he would not pardon disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs but might consider one for former Republican congressman George Santos. The US President’s statement, made in August, has yet again drawn public attention towards how his pardon decisions appear tied to personal loyalty. Earlier this year, Donald Trump suggested in an interview that he would not pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs.(REUTERS)

Trump speaks about Diddy's pardon

On Friday, October 3, a federal judge sentenced Combs to four years and two months in prison Friday afternoon. After being taken into custody in September 2024, Combs was kept at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, New York. He faced up to 10 years in prison for each of the two counts related to transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found guilty in July, as per CNN.

Noting that the crimes against him were serious, the judge told Combs that there is “light at the end of the tunnel” for him.

Speculations regarding a possible presidential pardon for Combs have been circulating for a long time. Asked about it on Newsmax in August 2025, Trump said Combs was “very hostile” to him during the 2016 campaign.

“I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said. When asked if that meant the answer was “no,” he replied, “I would say so, yeah.”

Trump then admitted his own feelings clouded the decision. “We don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you ran for office, and he made some terrible statements. It makes it more difficult. I’m being honest, it makes it more difficult to do.”

Trump on George Santos

During the interview, the US President struck a different tone when asked about George Santos, the ex-congressman who is serving time after being convicted of multiple fraud counts.

“You know, he lied. But he was 100% for Trump,” the President said. He called Santos a “solid vote” for the GOP and suggested that support might weigh in his favor. “With him, I have the right to do it. Nobody’s asked me, but it’s interesting.”

Also Read: What the key witnesses at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial told the jury

FAQs

Who is Sean “Diddy” Combs and what was he convicted of?

Combs, the hip-hop mogul, was convicted on two counts of transporting women for prostitution after being acquitted of more serious federal charges.

What did Donald Trump say about pardoning Combs?

Trump said he was unlikely to pardon Combs because the artist was “very hostile” during his presidential campaign.

What about George Santos?

Trump said a pardon for Santos was “interesting” because the former congressman was loyal and a “solid vote” for his party.