Taylor Swift reveals why Sabrina Carpenter was ‘perfect person’ for The Life of a Showgirl collaboration

Sabrina Carpenter is embracing her ‘showgirl era’ alongside Taylor Swift. The Espresso hitmaker, 26, shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her new duet with Swift, which serves as the title track of Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, released on October 3. The Life of a Showgirl features Sabrina Carpenter, reflecting on the challenges and sacrifices of fame in a heartfelt collaboration.(X/@taylorswift13, X/@SabrinaAnnLynn)

Carpenter reposted Swift’s announcement on Instagram and added a picture of the pair embracing at the Grammy Awards 2025 with the new track playing in the background, as per People. Their collaboration marks the final song on Swift’s 12th studio album and pulls back the curtain on the emotional cost of life in the spotlight.

Also read: Social Security update: SSI recipients set to receive double payments in October. Here’s what it means

What is The Life of a Showgirl track about?

As per People, the track paints a vivid picture of ‘Kitty’, a dazzling performer who achieved fame but warns others of the steep price of success. Lyrics reveal her turbulent upbringing and the struggles hidden behind glamor:

“She was a menace/ The baby of the family in Lenox/ Her father whored around like all men did/ Her mother took pills and played tennis.”

In the chorus, Kitty cautions:

“Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet / You’re sweeter than a peach / But you don’t know the life of a showgirl, babe / And you’re never, ever gonna.”

The song ends with the narrator realizing, after achieving fame herself, what Kitty meant all along: “Hey Kitty, now I’m making money being pretty and witty.”

Taylor Swift on choosing Sabrina Carpenter for title track

Speaking on Z100, Swift explained why she wanted Carpenter on the track. The Blank Space singer said that Carpenter was smart, brilliant, and “sensitive as an artist” and that she was cut out for this life path. “I thought she would be the perfect person to collaborate with,” Swift was quoted in People report as saying.

Carpenter previously joined Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour, performing together in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Their chemistry was already clear during surprise mash-ups on tour, including a performance in New Orleans in October 2024.

For Carpenter, collaborating on The Life of a Showgirl is a full-circle moment. She has often spoken about Swift’s influence on her career, recalling in a 2020 Apple Music interview how Swift’s approach to releasing music without overthinking inspired her to trust her instincts, the People report added.

Also read: ‘These are my private parts’ song: Namibia teacher reveals reason behind viral safety video

Swift on The Life of a Showgirl track

Swift described the song as a metaphor for her own experience of being warned about the darker sides of fame. “It is not all flowers and magic. People warned me, but you still have to live it to understand,” the singer-songwriter explained as per Elle.

According to the Elle report, Swift added that Carpenter embodies the resilience and passion needed to survive in the industry. Carpenter recorded her part in Sweden between her own tour dates, something Swift called “the most showgirl move ever”.

Swift wrote a moving Instagram post on the emotional process of making the album to commemorate its release. "All of these lives come together here tonight. It is rapturous and beautiful. "It's terrifying," she wrote.

You can now stream The Life of a Showgirl.

FAQs

Q1. What is Taylor Swift’s new album called?

It is titled The Life of a Showgirl and was released on 3 October 2025.

Q2. Which song features Sabrina Carpenter?

Carpenter appears on the title track, The Life of a Showgirl, the final song of the album.

Q3. What is the theme of the song?

The track explores the struggles, sacrifices and resilience behind the glamorous life of a showgirl, serving as a metaphor for fame.