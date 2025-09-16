Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter: The Coachella 2026 lineup of our dreams

April 2026 is going to be party central as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. makes its annual return for everyone who craves more than just the run of your mill concert.
Over two weekends, April 10 to April 12, and April 17 to April 19, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California will host party-heads from the world over, and a spate of the hottest trending artists currently reigning large over the music scene as Coachella season descends upon the West Coast.
The official Instagram handle for Coachella 'hard launched' the lineup, crowning Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G as the headliners for Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. So that's 'man's best friend' Sabrina taking the stage on Fridays April 10 and 17, Justin 'SWAG' Bieber setting it on fire on Saturdays April 11 and April 18 and Karolina G sealing the deal with her Latina oomph on Sundays April 12 and April 19.
Other big banner artists performing as part of the Friday lineups are The XX, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Teddy Swims and the denim-hued flavour of the season, KATSEYE, among others. For the Saturdays, the lineup boasts of names like The Strokes, Giveon, Addison Rae, Labrinth, SOMBR, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, Swae Lee, Solomun and Taemin among others.
The Sundays will be closing out the weekends with Young Thug, Kaskade, Big Bang, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA twigs, Wet Leg and Clips Subtronics among others.
This year's Coachella headliners were Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone, with many of the fan reactions over next year's names eliciting mixed reactions. While fresh names like KATSEYE and Big Bang got commenters rather excited, Sabrina Carpenter, owing to her polarising audience, got some mixed reactions, though her freshly dropped album, Man's Best Friend, has the internet bopping its heads. As far as Justin Bieber goes, everyone hailed the 'prince of pop's return to the stage with even Karol G receiving a warm response from her OG listeners.