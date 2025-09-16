Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter: The Coachella 2026 lineup of our dreams

April 2026 is going to be party central as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. makes its annual return for everyone who craves more than just the run of your mill concert. Justin Bieber to Sabrina Carpenter: Coachella 2026's hot headliners (Photos: Instagram)

Over two weekends, April 10 to April 12, and April 17 to April 19, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California will host party-heads from the world over, and a spate of the hottest trending artists currently reigning large over the music scene as Coachella season descends upon the West Coast.

The official Instagram handle for Coachella 'hard launched' the lineup, crowning Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G as the headliners for Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. So that's 'man's best friend' Sabrina taking the stage on Fridays April 10 and 17, Justin 'SWAG' Bieber setting it on fire on Saturdays April 11 and April 18 and Karolina G sealing the deal with her Latina oomph on Sundays April 12 and April 19.