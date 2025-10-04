50 Cent reacts to shoutout from Taylor Swift in new album The Life of a Showgirl, ‘This is for…’

Actor and rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, responded to Taylor Swift's mention of him in her new album The Life of a Showgirl. 50 Cent celebrated his mention in Taylor Swift's new album on Instagram, emphasizing he was the only artist acknowledged. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent said in a post that he was “the only shout out on the whole album.”

Swift's song “is popping right now,” the rapper happily stated, adding that “she shout me out” and “she don't shout you out. LOL.”

“ONLY THIS IS FOR BIG TIMERS!” he stated in his post that accompanied a picture of Swift's most recent album cover. He additionally added a flaming emoji and tagged the pop artist.

All about Taylor Swift's mention of 50 Cent on The Life of a Showgirl

The sixth track on Swift's album, “Ruin the Friendship,” features the shoutout.

The song focuses on a guy that Swift never kissed in high school because she was afraid of ruining their relationship, but he passed away too soon.

In the song, swift also discusses going to prom with somebody else as her date, and while dancing to a 50 Cent song, she finds her friend gazing at her.

“Have fun, it’s prom/Wilted corsage dangles from my wrist/Over his shoulder, I catch a glimpse/And see you looking at me/And it was not an invitation/but as the 50 Cent song played/Should’ve kissed you anyway,” she sings.

Swift laments that she lost contact with the friend after leaving school until her friend Abigail—who is addressed in several songs, including the well-known song “Fifteen” from her second album, Fearless—calls to inform her that the friend has passed away.

“My advice is always ruin the friendship/Better that than regret it/For all time/Should’ve kissed you anyway,” she continued.

Several Swift fans expected the song to revolve around Swift and actress Blake Lively or another adult friendship that may have fallen apart rather than the loss of a childhood pal.