50 Cent trolls ‘Molotov’ Sean Diddy with aged AI snap amid trial, blasts him for ‘traumatizing’ Kid Cudi’s dog

50 Cent circulated an AI image of rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, teasing how the music tycoon may look after 20 years in prison. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has been making fun of his fellow rapper Sean Diddy on social media.

The In Da Club musician, who has been an outspoken critic of the founder of Bad Boy Records since Diddy's alleged sex trafficking was made public, has been merciless with regard to the rapper's ongoing legal disputes.

In his latest Instagram jibe against Diddy, 50 Cent shared an AI image of the rapper looking weathered and old during his appearances in court. “What's the spread on this, I got Diddy doing 20. His friends just got the f-- away for him. SMH BadBoy Dangerous!”

The AI image of Sean Diddy shared by 50 Cent(Image.(50cent/Instagram)

Did Diddy traumatized Kid Cudi's dog?

In a previous post, 50 Cent made fun of the claim that Diddy used a Molotov cocktail to destroy rapper Kid Cudi's car. In court, Cudi stated that Combs, who was seeing Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, broke into his house in 2012 and used the weapon to blow up his Porsche 911 convertible.

Cudi went on to claim that Diddy traumatized his dog in the process.

50 Cents takes swipe at ‘Molotov’ Diddy

50 Cent quickly posted pictures of the burned-out car online, writing, “Molotov Diddy was doing old school s--- out here. Old killer Rat Jimmy threw one them at us. LOL.”

Earlier this week, 50 Cent posted an image of Kid Cudi wearing what looked like a bridal gown. He added a scathing comment, saying, “Cudi gonna testify like, I'm on your a-- now Diddy DON'T ACT LIKE YA DIDN'T DO IT NOW! YA DID IT! LOL.”

The three federal indictments against Diddy included sex trafficking, conspiracy racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has proclaimed himself innocent on all counts.

Earlier this month, the Queens rapper also posted a video of people alleging to have been given money for sporting “Free Diddy” shirts.

50 stated in the caption, “Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical.”

“But $20 a hour ain’t bad. I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow,” he added.