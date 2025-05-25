‘Can’t believe this is me’; Rosie O’Donnell stuns fans with drastic weight loss from Mounjaro, what is it?

Rosie O'Donnell stunned her fans as she revealed her spectacular weight loss journey while consuming a well-known weight-loss medication. Rosie O'Donnell, who first disclosed that she was taking Mounjaro in 2023, has been transparent about the substance ever since.(Instagram/Getty )

The 63-year-old TV star, who was devastated by a significant setback after departing the US following Trump's election victory, unexpectedly revealed her significantly thinner figure on her main Instagram page when she performed a stand-up comedy act.

O'Donnell, who first disclosed that she was taking Mounjaro in 2023, has been transparent about the substance ever since.

She posted a screen grab of a recent video of herself performing live. In the picture, she appeared to be speaking to the audience while holding a microphone and a mic stand. She sported dark slacks and a light green pullover.

“I can't believe this is me now,” O'Donnell captioned her post, adding the hashtags “#mounjaro,”#weightloss” and “#bodydismorphia.”

Reacting to her post, one of her followers stated: “Good for you, Rosie!!!! Shine ON!”

“You look amazing! I’ve lost 110 on Mounjaro. My A1C is in check. Blood sugar normal,” another wrote.

“You look fantastic Ro!” a third user chimed in.

Also Read: Why is Annabelle doll on US tour? Interesting facts about ‘haunted’ doll and ‘Devils on the Run’

What is Mounjaro?

Like Ozempic and Wegovy, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is a weight-loss and type 2 diabetes drug that is administered once a week by injection into the arm, stomach, or thigh. In recent months, a number of well-known people have admitted to using the substance, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara, and Sophia Umansky, the 25-year-old daughter of Kyle Richards.

What we know about Rosie O’Donnell's weight loss journey

In a March TikTok video, O'Donnell, who recently relocated to Ireland with her son Clay, 12, updated her fans on her weight loss progress.

“I’ve lost more weight. I am on Mounjaro for my diabetes and one of the side effects is you lose weight,” she said. "But it’s also because I had a chef for over two years in Los Angeles and I don't have a chef now. It's me cooking for Clay and me.”

O'Donnell disclosed in January 2023 that she had already started to notice a change after her doctor prescribed her Mounjaro and Repatha. “I do one every other week and one once a week,” she clarified.

In addition to taking drugs, The Flintstones star has changed several aspects of her lifestyle. At the time, she disclosed that she has been concentrating more on drinking water and “not eating sugar as much as I can.”