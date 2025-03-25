Rosie O'Donnell apologizes to Ireland PM just months after fleeing to Island nation from US; Here's what went wrong

Rosie O'Donnell offered new details about why she moved to Ireland following re-election of President Donald Trump. She opened up about the “surreal” moment in the Oval Office, where the Ireland Prime Minister was questioned about her self-deportation during his Washington D.C visit for St Patrick's Day. Rosie O'Donnell, 63, relocated to Dublin in January with her youngest child, 12-year-old Clay, and is currently working to obtain Irish citizenship via descent.

In January, O'Donnell, 63, relocated to Dublin with her youngest child, 12-year-old Clay, and is currently working to obtain Irish citizenship via descent.

Rosie O'Donnell sends apology to Ireland PM

During her appearance on RTÉ's Late Late Show on Friday night, O'Donnell displayed the video of Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and Trump responding to a reporter's query, “Why in the world would you let Rosie O'Donnell move to Ireland? I think she’s going to lower your happiness levels.”

In response, Trump said, “I like that question”. He then went on to ask Martin if he knew about O’Donnell and quickly added that he was “better off” not knowing.

She further apologized to Martin following the “very, very surreal” incident at the Oval office.

“I felt very troubled that they put the taoiseach [Irish prime minister] in that position and didn’t treat him with the respect that a leader of that kind deserves when he’s visiting the White House,” O'Donnell said.

She said that she sent a brief message of apology to the Taoiseach's email, and later received a response expressing gratitude that they had received it. “But I just wanted him to know the history and what happened and why [Trump] seems to be out to get me in ways that are startling to most.”

She continued by saying that Trump “has it out for me and has for 20 years,” and that “he sort of uses me as a punchline whenever he feels the need.”

Also Read: Trump, Elon Musk give strange reaction after accidental war plan leak to The Atlantic; ‘Best place to hide a dead body…’

O'Donnell says she wanted to protect her autistic child

On her decision to move to Ireland, O'Donnell said she was interested in protecting her autistic child and was particularly worried about Supreme Court giving power monarch or king to the president before Trump's win.

She claimed that Trump has destroyed the Department of Education, adding that she has a child with autism who will be denied assistance as fundings for such programs come from the states and the federal government.