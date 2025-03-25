Mike Waltz to be ‘forced out’ over war plan scandal? Trump to take final call as Jeffrey Goldberg mocks security advisor

Outrage erupted after The Atlantic revealed a major security breach by the Trump administration. Top administration officials mistakenly added a journalist to a Signal group chat and shared extremely classified military plans about attack on Houthi dominated areas in Yemen with him. Mike Waltz should step down to avoid placing the president in a “bad position”, stated two senior White House sources to Politico.(REUTERS)

The action has sparked intense debate about the future of national security adviser Mike Waltz. many are contemplating whether he should be fired for the major blunder.

The discussion about Waltz's future comes after Chuck Schumer, the Senate's minority leader, called the tragic incident “one of the most stunning breaches of military intelligence I have read about in a very, very long time” on the Senate floor on Monday. He called on Republicans to look into the details of the breach, the harm it caused, and how the US can prevent it from happening again.

Taking to X, Senator Chris Coons of Delaware wrote, “Every single one of the government officials on this text chain have now committed a crime – even if accidentally.” Calling the Trump administration “dangerous”, he stated that this government cannot be trusted to protect Americans.

Representative Pat Ryan of New York even declared that if House Republicans do nothing, he will “IMMEDIATELY” begin his own congressional investigation.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief, was mistakenly invited into a Signal chat group that included over a dozen high-ranking Trump administration officials, including Vice-President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and others, according to the Atlantic.

Speaking to MSNBC, Goldberg poked fun at Walz, saying: “I'm thinking to myself, I'm glad Mike Waltz didn't invite a Houthi into the group or a Russian spy, or an adversary of the United States.”

Also Read: Trump, Elon Musk give strange reaction after accidental war plan leak to The Atlantic; ‘Best place to hide a dead body…’

Will Mike Waltz be shown door by Trump?

While nothing has been decided as of yet, according to Politico, White House insiders warned that President Donald Trump will make the final choice over the course of the next day or two as he observes coverage of the regrettable incident.

The official, who was given confidentiality to speak about internal deliberations, stated, “Half of them saying he's never going to survive or shouldn't survive.”

Waltz should step down to avoid placing the president in a “bad position”, stated two senior White House sources to Politico.

According to a third source with knowledge of the aftermath, Trump has discussed the issue with Waltz, and the White House is currently supporting him.

During a Monday press conference, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Trump still has complete faith in his national security staff, which includes national security adviser Mike Waltz. The press office refused to provide any additional comments, quoting Trump as saying that “the attacks on the Houthis have been highly successful and effective.”