Tensions rise as Greenland rejects Trump's major claim over Usha Vance's upcoming visit amid his annexation plans

Greenland rejected US President Donald Trump's assertion that the island officials invited a US team headed by Vice President JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, to visit the Arctic region this week. A number of Greenland officials, including Prime Minister Múte B. Egede, have denounced US officials' trip as “provocation” and “highly aggressive,” considering Trump's declared intention to purchase the island.(REUTERS)

Along with Trump's Energy Secretary Chris Wright and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Usha Vance and her son are scheduled to be in Greenland on Thursday. The Second Lady will visit the island to “celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity” and also attend a dogsled race. Waltz and Wright are scheduled to visit a US military installation.

A number of Greenland officials, including Prime Minister Múte B. Egede, have denounced the trip as “provocation” and “highly aggressive,” considering Trump's declared intention to purchase the island.

“We are now at a level where this cannot in any way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician’s wife,” Egede stated on Monday. The sole objective of the US is to show off their power over Greenland, the PM claimed.

Trump reacts to Greenland PM's remarks

Responding to Egede's statement over upcoming US officials visit, Trump told reporters on Monday that there no such thing as the visit, asserting that “it's purely friendship.” He even added that the invite was extended by the Greenland officials.

Greenland claps back at Trump

However, the administration of Greenland claimed that the statement was blatantly incorrect.

In a Facebook post late Monday, the Greenland government stated, “Just for the record, Naalakkersuisut, the government of Greenland, has not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official.”

“The present government is a caretaker government awaiting the formation of a new government coalition and we have kindly requested all countries to respect this process.”

The Democrats, which is a pro-business party that advocates for a gradual process of independence from Denmark, won the general election earlier in March.

According to Trump, buying Greenland is a “absolute necessity” for national security. Greenland boasts of a ton of undeveloped mineral resources. In addition, it is ideally situated for American ballistic missile systems.