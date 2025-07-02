50 Cent, Aubrey O'Day react to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial verdict: ‘The gay John Gotti’

Sean Diddy Combs' longtime rival rapper 50 Cent wasted no time reacting to the verdict in his federal case. Just minutes after the jury acquitted Combs of sex trafficking and racketeering but found him guilty of two lesser counts-transportation to engage in prostitution, 50 Cent posted his take on Instagram. File photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs(REUTERS)

“Beat the RIO, that boy a bad man,” 50 wrote, adding, “He the gay John Gotti,” alongside clapping emojis. The jab was another addition to 50 Cent’s ongoing commentary throughout Combs’ legal saga. John Gotti was a mob boss who was similarly acquitted on racketeering charges.

50 Cent's reactions during Diddy's trial

Over the past several months, the rapper mocked witness testimonies, shared memes and even teased a documentary about the case. In one instance, after testimony alleging Combs once appeared at someone’s home with a gun, 50 Cent posted, “CUT. Puffy’s got a gun, I don’t feel safe. LOL.”

Now, with the trial over, his remarks signal no end to his long-standing feud with Diddy - which dates back to at least 2006 and was even referenced during court proceedings.

Aubrey O'Day says she feels sick after the verdict

Singer and former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day also weighed in after the verdict. Sharing her reaction on Instagram Stories, O'Day said she was “physically ill.”

“Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty,” she said while recording CNN's live broadcast. “This makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I’m gonna vomit,” she said, as per E! News.

The outlet added that O’Day, who once worked under Combs, has publicly criticized him before.

Diddy still faces years in prison

According to Variety, Combs, 55, was found guilty of two counts involving transporting male sex workers across state lines for “freak-offs” or drug-fueled sex parties. Though acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, he still faces up to 20 years behind bars-10 years for each count.

After the verdict, Combs looked visibly relieved. He mouthed “thank you” to jurors, shook his lawyers’ hands, and turned to face his family.

His attorneys are now pushing for his release ahead of sentencing, offering a $1 million bond. Prosecutors strongly opposed the request. “He has shown disregard for U.S. law,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey, pointing to testimony involving drugs and abuse.

Judge Arun Subramanian asked both sides to submit written arguments by 1 p.m. ET before ruling on Combs’ potential release.

