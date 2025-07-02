Meta's Instagram down for users in US, other parts of world, ‘Diddy trial’ searches blamed

Many users worldwide, including the US, have reported problems with Instagram, with some blaming the flood of searches related to the "Diddy trial" for the outage. The well-known app is owned by Meta. Reports of Instagram outages have emerged from users around the world, with some blaming the spike in searches related to the Diddy trial. The app, under Meta's ownership, has attracted numerous complaints.(Unsplash)

Instagram abruptly stopped functioning on Wednesday, leaving thousands of people worldwide in disarray. More than 2,000 users reported issues on Downdetector, citing technical difficulties with the mobile app and trouble accessing their feeds. As some found it difficult to access messages and comments on public sites, even from individuals they follow, others took to social media to rant about the Meta-owned network. Some said that they were unable to see their feeds because the program kept crashing completely.

Over 16,000 Instagram users affected worldwide

Users in the US are also experiencing problems, such as disappearing follower pages and inaccessible profiles.

Over 16,000 worldwide users have reported problems to Downdetector.

Instagram users complain on X, blame Diddy trial

Furious users flocked to X, the previous Twitter, to express their frustrations. Someone wrote: “Will forever run to X whenever Instagram is down to check if it’s just me or the whole world’s collapsing.”

“Instagram down after the Love Island and Diddy verdict,” wrote another viewer of the Diddy trial, while a third individual attributed the blackout to live coverage of the trial's decision.

“I was in people Instagram pages thinking they blocked me but whole time Instagram was down,” the fourth user said.

Disgraced rapper Diddy was shockingly acquitted of the most serious allegations against him, which sparked uproar and intense debate on social media.

The jury convicted Diddy of two charges of transportation to participate in prostitution on Tuesday, following less than three days of deliberation and an initial split judgment.