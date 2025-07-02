Memes flood the internet as Mark Zuckerberg builds rival AI teams inside Meta for Superintelligence

What happens when you mix eye-watering signing bonuses, tech-world rivalries, and billionaire ambitions? Apparently, you get a viral meme fest. Meta’s recent AI talent poaching campaign, targeting OpenAI and beyond, has not only reshaped the artificial intelligence race — it’s become the internet’s latest obsession. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta AI shake-up triggered a meme storm.(X/@tunguz)

As per the reports, Meta has been trying hard to hire top AI experts, especially from OpenAI, and this has caught the tech world's attention. But it’s not just the big money involved that people are talking about — it’s how dramatic and unusual the whole thing feels. The story quickly spread on social media, where people are reacting with jokes, sarcasm, and lots of memes.

Zuckerberg’s Superintelligence ambitions

According to a report by Mashable, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dissatisfied with the progress of Meta AI — the company’s main artificial intelligence arm, formerly known as FAIR. In a move, Zuckerberg has formed a parallel unit dubbed the Meta Superintelligence Lab, aimed squarely at accelerating the company’s AI supremacy mission.

This new group will be helmed by Alexandr Wang, former CEO of Scale AI, who has now been brought on board as Meta’s Chief AI Officer. Wang’s appointment struck a particular nerve at OpenAI, which had a longstanding relationship with Scale AI. In a twist that deepened the drama, OpenAI (and Google) reportedly severed ties with Scale AI after Wang’s defection to Meta.

Two AI minds, one Meta

While Wang takes charge of this new initiative, Meta’s existing AI chief, Yann LeCun, continues to lead the original Meta AI division. A revered figure in the world of machine learning, LeCun is often grouped with Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio as the “Godfathers of Deep Learning.” He has been with Meta since 2012 and brings a strong research pedigree, including his work on DjVu compression and early neural network development.

But with two powerful AI leaders under one roof, the internet couldn’t help but ask: can they coexist?

Memes steal the spotlight

Social media quickly jumped on the narrative of a divided Meta AI. One user joked, “Can’t wait to see which one gets to call the shots when the AI starts writing its own meeting minutes.” Another quipped, “Like Elon and Vivek, one has to go.”

A more philosophical take emerged too, with a user suggesting, “AI abhors titles, politics, and corporate structure … What if these two get along?” While another user pointed to business pragmatism, noting, “Wang brings DOD contract revenue, LeCun is the theoretical future. At the moment, Meta needs revenue, and Wang provides that.”

One user simply asked: “Are they gonna be roommates now?”

Whether this in-house competition helps Meta build better AI or just creates more meme-worthy moments, the internet is watching — and laughing at every turn.