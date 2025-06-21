Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Meta employees were ‘betrayed, horrified’ by Mark Zuckerberg's MAGA makeover: Report

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 21, 2025 10:05 PM IST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces backlash from employees after aligning with the Trump administration and appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's growing closeness with the Trump administration and his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast left his employees and coworkers horrified and feeling betrayed, a report by the Financial Times said.

On the podcast, Zuckerberg compared MMA training to workplace dynamics(Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)
On the podcast, Zuckerberg compared MMA training to workplace dynamics(Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg)

Forty-five anonymous people who know or have worked with Zuckerberg told the news outlet that his apparent transformation into "MAGA Mark," as some at the company have begun calling him, has been a radical makeover.

"We are, they say, witnessing a Revenge of the Nerds-style midlife crisis. For Zuckerberg to so theatrically align himself with the Maga movement and the "manosphere", a constellation of anti-woke, alpha male influencers, seemed like a total break from his image as a supporter of social justice. In interviews, current and former staff used language such as "grieving", "horror" and "betrayal" to describe how they felt," the report said.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, Zuckerberg made controversial comments, such as calling corporate America "culturally neutered" and calling for more "masculine energy" in workplaces.

‘He saw Elon Musk was popular’

The comments triggered a wave of internal backlash at Meta, with a few executives even raising the issue at a company meeting. However, the Meta boss reportedly dismissed the concerns. "He basically said: 'If you don't like it, tough s**t'," one Meta staffer told Financial Times.

Zuckerberg's appearance and tone have changed along with his tone. Shearling coats and gold chains have replaced the plain grey T-shirts and hoodies. The buzz cut has been swapped with a ginger mullet.

On the podcast, Zuckerberg compared MMA training to workplace dynamics, saying it's better to channel aggression constructively than suppress it. "In a lot of the corporate world, I think there's this bias where you think that aggression or intensity is inherently bad. But it's not. I actually think it's useful. You want to be able to channel that energy," he said.

Some staffers believe Mark Zuckerberg grew frustrated that Elon Musk was widely seen as the bold, visionary innovator, while he wasn't given the same recognition. "He saw that Elon Musk was popular among the tech bros. There was a push to make him cool. The core of the Social Network movie is true — he just wants people to like him," an insider said, in the report.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Meta employees were ‘betrayed, horrified’ by Mark Zuckerberg's MAGA makeover: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On