Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial verdict: Key facts and major highlights

The federal criminal trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs concluded on Wednesday, July 2, as the jury delivered a mixed verdict. The disgraced music mogul has been found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was acquitted of the most serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy as well as sex trafficking, CNN reported. Sean 'Diddy' Combs, center, reads a jury note with his defense attorneys during jury deliberations for his sexual misconduct trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, June 30, 2025, in New York. (AP)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for transportation to engage in prostitution, with the case related to Cassie Ventura and ‘Jane’. The charges carry a maximum of 10 years each for the two counts, according to Variety.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs verdict: Major highlights

To sum up, the jury of 12 has delivered a mixed verdict in the matter. Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been found:

1. Not guilty of racketeering conspiracy

2. Not guilty of sex trafficking of Casandra Ventura

3. Not guilty of sex trafficking of 'Jane'

4. Guilty for transportation to engage in prostitution in the Cassandra Ventura case

5. Guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution in matters related to 'Jane'

Per the outlet, Combs' family and fans clapped and hugged after the verdict was announced.

Before being taken out of the courtroom by marshals, Combs knelt in front of his chair and was seen bowing his head.

While standing up, he faced the gallery and clapped. His attorneys also exchanged hugs when people cheered for them, CNN reported.

What happens next?

Judge Arun Subramanian will give his verdict regarding Combs' possible release after the lawyers submit all the required letters.

The Judge has asked the defense attorneys and prosecutors to submit a letter on their positions about the possibility of Combs coming out. These are due by 1 pm ET.

Meanwhile, Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey informed that the government was opposing the motion.

She said evidence of extensive abuse and drug use should be a part of the trial, which was not contested by the defense. She claimed that Combs does not respect the US law and is likely to commit more crimes if, at all, he is released, per CNN.

FAQs:

1. When was Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested?

He was arrested on September 16 last year and has since been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

2. How Sean 'Diddy' Combs responded to the matter?

The music mogul pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

3. What does he face next?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could face a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison for each of the transportation convictions.