A security guard who was working at the hotel where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was caught on video beating his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura revealed shocking details at the music mogul’s federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, claiming the rapper bribed him to bury the shocking footage. Eddy Garcia was told about a "domestic dispute" involving Diddy on March 5, 2016, while he was working for private security company Securitas at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. Did Diddy bribe security guard to bury Cassie Ventura beating footage? Chilling details revealed at trial(AFP)

Garcia told jurors that Diddy promised him "he would take care of me" if he helped the rapper get hold of the surveillance video of Ventura being brutally beaten. He added that Diddy and his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, asked him to bury the now-infamous video. Garcia added that during one call with Diddy, he "sounded very nervous. He was talking fast. He said he had a little too much to drink, said one thing led to another."

Garcia said of another call, "I sounded like a good guy. That I wanted to help ... he said something like this could ruin him. He was concerned that this video could get out and that it could ruin his career."

"He said he would take care of me," Garcia added.

Eddy Garcia’s meeting with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Garcia then said that he and his boss, Bill Medrano, agreed to take payoffs to get Diddy the only known copy of the footage. Putting a copy of the footage on a USB stick for Garcia, Medrano sent the security guard to an address for a meeting with Diddy, and promised that he would cover for Garcia at work. According to Garcia, Diddy, Khorram and a bodyguard were present for the deal at a high-rise building on March 7, 2016.

Diddy allegedly greeted Garcia saying, "Eddy, my angel ... come in." Garcia said he himself "was nervous and my voice kept cracking.”

Eventually, during the meeting, Diddy allegedly called Ventura, gave the phone to Garcia and said, “She wanted it to go away too.” "She said hi, she said that she had a movie coming out and that it wasn’t a good time for this to be coming out, and she wanted it to go away," Garcia said of the conversation with Ventura.

Garcia then went on to sign a non-disclosure agreement and another document saying, "I have provided the only copy of the video," as revealed by the document shown to jurors. Garcia said that he did not read the document because "I was nervous and wanted to get out of there."

Garcia said Diddy then pulled out a brown paper bag and put money through a money counter, tallying a total of $100,000. The amount was sorted into stacks of $10,000. Garcia claimed that Medrano agreed to take $50,000 for the video transaction, the New York Post reported.

"The additional money was for me and what [Combs] thought was for Mr. Flores," Garcia said, adding that Doddy later told him not to make any big purchases with the bribe money.

Garcia confessed that when the feds contacted him in June 2024, he lied to them about his involvement in helping Diddy. He also admitted to deleting incriminating text messages.