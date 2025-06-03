Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Diddy trial: 3 new celebrity names come up as ex-assistant Mia makes damning revelations

BySumanti Sen
Jun 03, 2025 02:26 AM IST

Three new celebrity names have come up during Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial.

Three new celebrity names have come up during Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal sex-trafficking and racketeering trial. The names came up during the testimony of Diddy’s ex-assistant Mia, who worked for the rapper from 2009 to 2017. Mia’s text messages about A-listers were shown to jurors.

Diddy trial: 3 new celebrity names come up as ex-assistant Mia makes damning revelations (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Mia, who testified anonymously under the pseudonym, texted the Bad Boy Records founder on March 8, 2019, asking him to watch the Netflix show ‘Love’ by director Judd Apatow, the New York Post reported. In another text Mia sent Diddy on May 14, 2020, she spoke about the death of record executive and media mogul Andre Harrell, the man who is often credited with discovering the ‘I'll Be Missing You’ rapper. “Puff my heart is broken about Dre. I’ve spent all week crying for you as well," Mia texted Diddy.

Mia later also texted Diddy about actor Chad Boseman's death. Diddy replied, "How are you? Yeah, life is crazy."

Other revelations made by Mia

Mia shared various other details about Diddy during the trial. At one point, she said that Diddy placed a tracking device on his on-and-off girlfriend Cassie Ventura's car. "He’s stolen my phone many times, he’s stolen Cassie’s phone many times," Mia told the jury. "He’s put tracking devices on her car. I’m not sure what he’s capable of. I was terrified.”

Mia told the jury that Diddy allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times. Diddy’s defense attorney Brian Steel pressed Mia about why she did not accuse the rapper of sexual assault during settlement talks in 2017 for unpaid wages. Mia claimed that she originally asked for $10 million for bonuses, severance and overtime that Diddy allegedly owed her, and never paid. However, she settled during mediation for $400,000 – an amount that was split with her attorneys in 2017.

Mia further claimed that she did not know that sexual assault could be used in settlement negotiations, adding that it was in 2024 that she discussed the sex assault claims with prosecutors for the first time. 

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
