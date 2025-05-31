Who is ‘Mia’ in Sean Diddy trial? Here's why you won't see any pictures of her

Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs ongoing sex trafficking trial, an unnamed former employee of the disgraced rapper testified on Thursday, charging him of domestic abuse and sexual misconduct. Sean Diddy Combs, left, stands as his defense attorney, Teny Geragos, gives her opening statement to the jury on the first day of trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 12, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

Testifying under the alias “Mia”, the witness served as Diddy's personal assistant and later executive from 2009 to 2017.

The jury received a picture of her passport under seal, revealing her true identity. She told jurors of a close relationship with Diddy's ex-girlfriend and prosecution star witness, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine, and the alleged assault that both women endured at the hands of the rapper.

Her last name was not disclosed to the jurors, and there will be no in-depth sketches of Mia, in contrast to the striking illustrations of Ventura Fine and Combs that have come out of the courtroom.

What Mia said in second day testimony

During her second day testimony, Mia described a pattern of persistent mental and professional manipulation. She explained a situation in which Diddy's alleged warnings were employed to keep things under control, even by using an unaired ABC series as leverage, and it resulted in long-lasting suffering.

Mia further claimed that she was emotionally assaulted by the music tycoon to the extent that she currently has “complex severe PTSD.”

She said that she is unable to obtain or maintain employment due to her diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since she gets upset at the minor things, such as someone asking her where she is.

On May 29, the court received clear orders not to record any part of her appearance and was cautioned that breaching the ban would have dire repercussions.

Given the extremely delicate personal experiences she is sharing, her real identity is being protected in part. During her testimony, Mia claimed that Combs sexually abused her multiple times and he even turned violent, once pushing her into a pool and at another point smashing her into a wall.

Mia's testimony came after Ventura Fine's pal and stylist, Deonte Nash, made similar claims, claiming that Diddy attempted to exert control over every element of Cassie's life throughout their ten-year romance.

After his arrest in September 2024, Diddy, 55, was indicted with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to take part in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea.

Mia, Diddy's lawyers had a heated exchange

Friday was one of the most controversial days of the trial.

In the court, Diddy's attorney Brian Steel asked, “Isn't it true that Mr. Combs never had forcible, sexual misconduct with you?”

In response, Mia declared, “I have not lied to anyone at all.”

When Steel questioned, “Isn't it true that it never happened as many times as you told this jury?”

Mia assured that whatever she told the court “is true.”

Steel reiterated: “What if you're not a victim of sexual assault? Then what?” The prosecution objected right away, and Judge Arun Subramanian upheld it.