Travis Hunter, Leanna Lenee's ‘awkward moment' from wedding ignites backlash; ‘This love looks more like…’

Travis Hunter, the legendary NFL rookie and Heisman Trophy winner, wed his longtime partner Leanna Lenee at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee on May 24, 2025. Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Tennessee(Instagram)

A viral clip from their wedding reception has sparked significant public interest and speculations regarding their relationship.

The wedding, which took place during Memorial Day weekend, was an extravagant event that was attended by relatives, close friends, and prominent athletes.

According to People Magazine, Hunter stunned Lenee with a six-figure Mercedes-Benz, which was revealed at the reception as she cut a black ribbon. The event was caught on camera.

“Travis Hunter got his wife a half a million dollar G Wagon 🔥🔥🔥,” one X user wrote.

Lenee faces backlash for ‘dodging kiss’ from Hunter

Meanwhile, a video of their first dance from the marriage also went viral, in which Lenee seemed to avoid Hunter's kiss, which many people considered unpleasant.

The video went viral on social media, and an X post from @dom_lucre, which said that Lenee was “under backlash after appearing to have dodged a kiss from Hunter during their wedding reception,” received over 368,000 views.

Another post from @TrendingSportsP called it an “Awkward Moment,” sparking a lot of discussion regarding the dynamic between the couple.

Social media sites like X have turned into a battlefield for opinions as a result of negative public reaction. People have raised eyebrows over Lenee's devotion towards Hunter, with some conjecturing that she is taking advantage of his growing notoriety and NFL success

“How long y'all think she can fake it?!?" one person commented.

“She refused to kiss him but still accepted the ring. This love looks more like a business deal,” another wrote.

The pair did not sign a prenuptial contract, according to Newsbreak, which heightened scrutiny and sparked responses with worries about Hunter's financial future.

Leanna Lenee shares pictures from wedding

Hunter and Lenee have faced numerous public obstacles, the most recent of which is the wedding video issue. According to Sports Illustrated, Lenee experienced severe criticism during Hunter's Heisman Trophy presentation in December 2024, which led her to briefly withdraw from social media.

She responded to the criticisms with an 8-minute video, which highlighted the constant attention their relationship garners, according to an X post from @DailyLoud. The pair nevertheless proceeded with their wedding preparations.

Lenee claimed that she disabled comments on her Instagram posts after releasing wedding photographs, which is indicative of her efforts to protect herself from more criticism, as per an X post from @TheSportsRushUS.