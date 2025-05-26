Memorial Day Parade 2025 in DC: Road closures, no parking zones and more

The nation’s largest Memorial Day event is set to return live to Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., this year, bringing back a long-standing tradition to honor America’s heroes. The celebration will feature special musical performances starting at 1 p.m., with the main parade taking place from 2 to 4 p.m. Officials have also announced parade routes and traffic plans to help residents and visitors navigate the day smoothly. Washington, D.C. will host its largest Memorial Day event live on Constitution Avenue, featuring musical performances and a parade.(Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

Traffic breakdown for the Memorial Day parade 2025 in DC

Several streets in the parade area will have restrictions and will be closed to vehicle traffic at different times throughout the day to ensure safety and smooth parade operations, as reported by ABC7. The following is a breakdown of traffic navigation and road closures during parade hours.

Emergency No Parking (Parade Assembly: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Several streets around the parade route will be posted as Emergency No Parking zones during the morning and afternoon hours to allow for parade assembly.

4th St: Pennsylvania Ave, NW to Independence Ave, SW

6th St: Pennsylvania Ave to Constitution Ave, NW

7th St: Pennsylvania Ave, NW to Independence Ave, SW

9th St: Pennsylvania Ave to Constitution Ave, NW

Constitution Ave: Pennsylvania Ave to 23rd St, NW

North side of Independence Ave: 4th St to 12th St, SW (Event vehicle drop-off)

Madison Drive: 3rd St to 14th St, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive: 3rd St to 14th St, SW (USPP Territory)

12th St: Pennsylvania Ave to Madison Drive, NW

14th St: Pennsylvania Ave, NW to Independence Ave, SW

15th St: Independence Ave, SW to Pennsylvania Ave, NW



Emergency No Parking (Parade Disbanding: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Additional streets near the parade disbanding area will also have Emergency No Parking restrictions.

Virginia Ave: Constitution Ave to 23rd St, NW

18th St: E St to Constitution Ave, NW

19th St: E St to Constitution Ave, NW

20th St: E St to Virginia Ave, NW



Street Closures for Public Safety (Approx. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic throughout most of the day to ensure public safety.

4th St: Pennsylvania Ave, NW to Independence Ave, SW

6th St: Pennsylvania Ave to Constitution Ave, NW

7th St: Pennsylvania Ave, NW to Independence Ave, SW

9th St: Pennsylvania Ave to Constitution Ave, NW

10th St: Pennsylvania Ave to Constitution Ave, NW

Constitution Ave: Pennsylvania Ave to east/south of 15th St, NW

Madison Drive: 3rd St to 14th St, NW (USPP Territory)

Jefferson Drive: 3rd St to 14th St, SW (USPP Territory)

12th St: Pennsylvania Ave to Madison Drive, NW

14th St: Pennsylvania Ave, NW to Independence Ave, SW

SE/SW Freeway access to 12th St Tunnel from I-395 exit ramps

12th St Tunnel exit from Independence Ave, SW

Parade Street Closures (Approx. 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.)

During the parade itself, further closures will be in effect. These closures will reroute traffic and ensure a clear, secure path for the parade procession.

Constitution Ave: 15th St to 23rd St, NW

Inbound I-395 (14th St Bridge) – all traffic rerouted eastbound on I-395 SW Freeway

Inbound I-395 HOV (14th St Bridge) – same reroute as above

17th St: New York Ave, NW to Independence Ave, SW

18th St: E St, NW to Constitution Ave, NW

19th St: E St, NW to Constitution Ave, NW

Virginia Ave, NW: 24th St, NW to Constitution Ave, NW