‘Monsters, scums, incompetent’: Trump lashes out at political opponents in ‘Happy Memorial Day 2025’ message

President Donald Trump celebrated the solemn event of remembering America's war dead on Monday by calling his political rivals and alleged enemies "scum," federal judges "USA hating" and "monsters," and former President Joe Biden, "incompetent" in a Memorial Day post on his Truth Social platform.

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS,” Trump wrote in all caps on May 26.

In order to back his deportation agenda, Trump in his Memorial Day message called Biden “an incompetent president” and accused him of causing the influx of migrants and "judges are on a mission to keep murderers, drug dealers, rapists, gang members, and released prisoners from all over the world, in our country so they can rob, murder, and rape again.

He said that these judges, who hate the United States and have a warped philosophy that is extremely destructive for the US, are protecting illegal aliens.

From threats of impeachment to attempts to circumvent their decisions that contradict his directives, Trump has fueled a national battle with judges since the beginning of his second term. Both the Trump's supporters and detractors have referred to the conflict between the branches as a constitutional crisis.

Trump blasts illegal immigrants

Trump went on to say that 21 million individuals entered the US illegally under the Biden administration, a claim that CNN previously reported but that is not supported by data from US Customs and Border Protection.

The President is expected to visit Arlington National Cemetery in northern Virginia later Monday to mark the holiday in a more conventional manner. Before making his remarks from the cemetery's amphitheater, he will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Trump's Memorial Day remarks comes two days after his highly charged commencement speech at the US Military Academy at West Point, in which he mixed more explicitly partisan themes with conventional advise for graduates.

During his speech, Trump bragged about winning the election the previous year. He sported a red “Make America Great Again” cap and a pink tie.