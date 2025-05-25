What Sean Diddy Combs is eating in jail on Memorial Day 2025?

As the courtroom doors close for Memorial Day, Sean "Diddy" Combs remains behind bars, awaiting the next phase of his high-profile trial. The 55-year-old music mogul is facing serious federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, in a case that has rocked the entertainment industry and brought decades of alleged abuse into the spotlight. FILE PHOTO: 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party ? Arrivals ? Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 ? Rapper P. Diddy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo(REUTERS)

What will Diddy’s meal plan for Memorial Day look like?

An assistant executive working at the prison revealed to People that Diddy and the other jail inmates’ Memorial Day will include several activities. The insider told the media outlet, “Spades card games, dominoes, 3 on 3 basketball tournament, and soccer tournament.”

The music mogul will be served standard inmate meals at Brooklyn’s MDC. According to People, the Memorial Day menu at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center includes a typical selection of meals served to inmates. Breakfast features items like cereal, fruit, skim milk, and a breakfast pastry.

For lunch, inmates have the option of baked chili cheese tots or a baked potato, accompanied by green beans, whole wheat bread, and fruit. Dinner choices include either a chicken sandwich or a chickpea burger, with pinto beans, rice, corn, and a beverage rounding out the meal.

The standard meal plan follows after it was reported that Diddy will not be provided any special treatment inside jail, following his initial arrest in September 2024. A source at the time told the media outlet, “He is being treated like any other detainee awaiting trial. As with all public figures in his position, he was placed on suicide watch upon admittance to the facility as a precaution.”

How long will Diddy's trial last?

Diddy’s trial began on May 12 after a rigorous jury selection process. So far, many people from the rapper’s past have come forward to speak in court, including his former employees Kaplan and James, his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and her mother, a makeup artist. Kid Cudi also made an appearance in court regarding the trial. The trial is expected to stretch on for several weeks, with Judge Arun Subramaniam recently confirming that it will probably conclude by July 4.