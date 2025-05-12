De'Andre Hunter taunts Bennedict Mathurin after flagrant foul ejection: ‘Use your head’

De'Andre Hunter appeared to taunt Bennedict Mathurin after the Indiana Pacers guard was ejected in Game 4 vs the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Pointing at his head, Hunter seemed to mouth at his opponent as tempers flared at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. De'Andre Hunter taunts Bennedict Mathurin after the latter's ejection

The Pacers led the game 92-54 in the third quarter and looked set to take a 3-1 lead in the Conference finals.

In the first quarter, Mathurin was ejected from the game after he received a Flagrant 2 foul for hitting Hunter with a ‘closed fist’. The latter retaliated by running over to the Indiana guard and shoving him, sending him sliding to the floor. Pacers center Myles Turner also ran in late to shove Hunter before players from both teams stepped in to break things up.

The ejection was decided after a replay review of the incident. The referees called Mathurin for a flagrant 2, an automatic ejection, drawing a chorus of boos from Pacers fans. Technical fouls were given to Turner and Hunter.

Mathurin has been one of the Pacers' top scorers and most emotional players in this Eastern Conference semifinal series, which the Pacers lead 2-1.

Reacting to the ejection, one person tweeted: “If you think this warrants an ejection and the shove doesn’t idk what to tell you.”

“First time in NBA history that a player has been ejected for a light, open-handed shove to an opponent’s chest. Mathurin’s ejection should be reversed. The NBA is a joke,” another furious fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“THE GUY WHO SHOVES SOMEONE TO THE GROUND DOESNT GET EJECTED BUT MINIMAL CONTACT TO THE CHEST IS AN EJECTION. EMBARRASSING LEAGUE,” a third one added.

NBA ejection rules

The NBA’s ejection rules, outlined in the 2024-25 Rulebook, ensure game integrity by removing players or coaches for severe infractions. Two technical fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct, a Flagrant 2 foul for excessive contact, or fighting trigger automatic ejections. Gross acts, like slurs or throwing objects, also warrant removal. Officials may use instant replay to confirm calls. Ejected players face fines, potential suspensions, and team strategic impacts, as seen in recent Spurs-Raptors altercations.