Has Sabrina Carpenter bagged a role in Mamma Mia 3? Franchise producer spills the beans!

The 2000s rom-com decade gave us everything and more. A shining gem of the lot is of course, top-tier cult classic Mamma Mia! The 2008 release features Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried in easily one of their most career-defining roles, seamlessly channeling that effervescent mother-daughter chemistry. Sabrina Carpenter in Mamma Mia 3? Franchise producer drops major hint!

Exactly a decade later, came the sequel — a moment in time. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again took the story further ahead, with promises of a threequel periodically floating in and out of pop culture conscience. Off-late though, the chatter around it has definitely gotten louder, enough to coerce a response out of Amanda.

In a sit down chat with Entertainment Tonight, Amanda Seyfried was finally cornered into answering the one pressing question in every romance and musical loyalist's mind: "What's cooking when it comes to Mamma Mia 3?". Amanda, in her trademark goofy style went, "Oh...yeah, Mamma Mia 3 is happening. It's going to happen in Greece, hopefully before 20...38".

Well safe to say, this isn't the answer anyone was looking for. But if franchise producer Judy Craymer's Deadline interview is to be taken into consideration, the faith in Mamma Mia's (and everything it stands for) global appeal, as she sees it, is undying. And cult pop group ABBA, whose music represents the melodious core of Mamma Mia, is essentially the tying force. Speaking about it in context of the global appeal, she said, "The Sabrina Carpenter generation and Dua Lipa’s and then even Pink’s generation are all influenced by the (ABBA) songs".

When pointedly asked if Sabrina was then, being considered as an addition to the franchise, Judy envisioned, "She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep".

But interestingly, the more popular narrative around Sabrina's Mamma Mia stint being dreamt up by fans, involves her playing daughter to Amanda. But the pop star being only about 13 years junior to the 39-year old actor, would the latter be game?

Refreshingly, in a byte to ABC News last year, Amanda said, “You know what? Old age makeup for me. That's what it will be…I'm an actor. I'll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I'll make it happen. It’s fine. She's...I'm a big fan”.

Praying to the musical Gods to make this internet pipeline dream, happen!