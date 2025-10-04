Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan’s first female PM, but women aren’t happy: 5 things to know

Sanae Takaichi is set to become Japan's first female prime minister as the 64-year-old will now lead the long-governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Newly-elected leader of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Sanae Takaichi celebrates after winning the LDP leadership election in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (AP)

In a country that ranks low on international gender equality, a woman in one of the highest leadership roles might seem like a breath of fresh air, but many remain uneasy.

Although Takaichi has vowed to enhance female participation in Tokyo cabinet, according to local media reports, the 64-year-old is ultra-conservative, with her views and positions chiming more with men than women.

Gender equality

Female lawmakers in the LDP, who are often given limited ministerial roles, are frequently sidelined when advocating for diversity and gender equality, an Associated Press report stated.

Women make up only about 15% of the lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two parliamentary chambers, and just two of Japan’s 47 prefectural governors are women.

One of the big concerns is Takaichi’s loyalty to male party heavyweights, which may further limit her ability to advance women’s rights.

Traditionalist stance on Women

In the past, she has opposed all such reforms that advocate for a better representation and position for women in society.

Takaichi has supported the LDP’s view that women should serve as good mothers and wives. She opposes same-sex marriage, male-only imperial succession reforms, and legal changes allowing married couples to keep separate surnames.

However, she has also spoken about her struggles with menopausal symptoms, urging better education for men about female health to support women in school and work.

Past stints

First elected to parliament from her hometown of Nara in 1993, Takaichi has held key posts including minister of economic security, internal affairs, and gender equality.

Takaichi admires former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and is a proponent of Shinzo Abe’s conservative vision for Japan.

She is the first female president of the predominantly male LDP, which has dominated postwar Japanese politics almost without interruption.

Heavy-metal drummer, bike rider

Known for her unconventional background as a heavy-metal drummer and motorbike rider in her youth, Takaichi has called for a stronger military, increased fiscal spending for growth, promotion of nuclear fusion, cybersecurity measures, and stricter immigration policies.

Hawkish foreign policy

A wartime history revisionist and China hawk, Takaichi regularly visits the Yasukuni Shrine, a site controversial in Japan’s neighboring countries.

She has declined to say what she would do as prime minister but is considered hawkish on China and cautious about relations with South Korea, reported AP.

Her stance could also challenge the LDP’s coalition with the moderate Komeito party, though she has said she is open to working with far-right groups.