‘These are my private parts’ song: Namibia teacher reveals reason behind viral safety video

In Namibia, first-grade teacher Gelda Waterboer has come into the spotlight after she shared a video about body safety with her students on TikTok, People magazine reported. Gelda Waterboer, a grade one teacher in Namibia, goes viral for leading her students in a song about private parts and body safety.(X/Ben Crump)

In the viral video, Waterboer and her students can be seen chanting, “These are my private parts … no one should touch them.”

The clip quickly gained significant attention on the video-sharing app and garnered more than 160 million views, sparking a major discussion online. Many people liked her clear message, but some thought she sounded too strict. In response videos, she explained that teaching children to say “no” is about safety, not manners.

She also stated that her passion comes from her own wish that she had learned these lessons as a child.

The viral song and its message

In the video, Waterboer leads the children in song, pointing to areas of the body as they sing: “These are my private parts, private parts, private parts … no one should touch them.”

She also teaches them to tell a trusted adult if someone touches them wrongly. The video’s text overlay reads: “Being safe. Make sure they put in the emotion.”

Many viewers said the intensity was needed to show the seriousness of the message. Besides TikTok, the video was even shared by many on other social media platforms, including X.

The video drew strong reactions. Some praised Waterboer for her bold teaching, while others felt her tone was too intense for young children. In follow-up clips, she defended her approach as she said, “Teaching our children to say ‘no’ is not just about manners — it’s about protection. Every child must know that their body belongs to them, and no one has the right to touch them in a way that feels wrong or uncomfortable,” as reported by People.

She continued, "If someone touches you in a strange way — tell a trusted adult immediately. You are not in trouble. You are not alone. You will be heard.”

Waterboer reveals personal motivation behind the lesson

Waterboer said that in many African households, discussions about body boundaries are taboo, making it hard for children to speak up. She said she wants to be “the teacher I never had growing up.” Her message is framed not just as a lesson but as empowerment, urging adults to support open conversations about safety.

FAQs

Q1: What song did Gelda Waterboer teach her students?

She taught them “These Are My Private Parts,” a song about body boundaries.

Q2: Why did her video go viral?

It struck a chord worldwide by addressing child safety.

Q3: What defense did she offer against criticism?

She said her tone was intentional: children must know when to say “no,” and adults should support them.