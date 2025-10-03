British vlogger praises Delhi Metro as ‘super clean’, says London Underground is ‘confusing’. Watch

The Delhi Metro, regarded as the lifeline of India’s capital city, has won unexpected praise from a British traveller. In a viral video titled “Arriving in India was not what I expected”, vlogger Islam Lewis documented his journey on the Airport Express Line from Indira Gandhi International Airport to New Delhi Railway Station, saying he found the system easier, cleaner and more user-friendly than London’s Underground, which he described as “confusing.” A British tourist compared Delhi Metro to London’s Underground, saying it was way better and cleaner.(Instagram/islamlewis)

The journey begins

As he left the terminal in search of the metro, Lewis narrated: “It’s time to leave the airport. Where’s the metro? Metro, this way. Oh, I want to take the metro for the experience. I want to feel and see what the Indian metro looks like. Apparently Delhi has one of the best metros.”

‘Way better’ than London’s Underground

Lewis was quick to draw comparisons with London. “Wow, this is so easy to understand. The London Underground, I find very confusing. Even though it’s all in English, I find it so confusing. And it’s mad to think that this system is way better. At least I actually know where I’m going just from looking at the signs.”

Inside the train, he continued his praise: “Okay, let’s see what the Metro is like. Oh, it’s super clean and nice in here. Wow, this Metro is nice to be honest. It’s very clean in here. I saw on the board that if you spit in here, or if you get on without a ticket, then there are quite big fines as well. So, maybe that’s the reason why it’s so clean.”

Internet reacts

The clip has already attracted more than four lakh views online, sparking lively discussion. One viewer wrote, “We often underestimate our own infrastructure until someone from outside notices it.” Another said, “The London Underground is iconic, but he isn’t wrong about how confusing it can be.” A third user added, “Delhi Metro has set global standards in cleanliness.”