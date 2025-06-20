Snake inside Delhi Metro coach? Viral video shows women screaming and jumping onto seats in panic

A video from a Delhi Metro ladies’ coach has gone viral on social media, showing a group of women screaming, jumping onto seats, and scrambling to one side of the compartment in apparent panic, allegedly after spotting a snake. While the reptile itself is not visible in the clip, the commotion captured on camera suggests that the passengers believed they had seen one. (Instagram/chauhankeerty)

While the reptile itself is not visible in the clip, the commotion captured on camera suggests that the passengers believed they had seen one. The exact location or metro line where the incident took place remains unconfirmed as of now.

(Also Read: Man left sweating on pavement after trying London’s ‘hottest curry’ as Indian owner rushes with mango lassi)

Watch the video here:

No official statement has been issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) regarding the incident. However, HT.com has reached out to the DMRC for an official response. At the time of publishing, no statement had been received. This story will be updated as and when a response is provided.

How did social media users react?

Social media was abuzz with reactions after the video of chaos inside a Delhi Metro ladies’ coach went viral. While many responded with humour, others expressed concern over the fear it caused among passengers.

One user remarked, "This is like a wildlife safari," drawing parallels between the metro ride and an unexpected adventure. Another joked, "Delhi metro, not a metro anymore, it's a circus," highlighting the dramatic scenes captured in the video.

A person who claimed to have been present during the incident offered a possible explanation, saying, "I had this wild experience yesterday. Someone spread a rumour of a lizard being a snake."

Meanwhile, users began speculating about the location of the incident, with one suggesting, "This has got to be Sarojini Nagar," referencing the bustling metro station near the popular shopping area.

However, not everyone found the situation amusing. "It's not funny at all," a user said, stressing the genuine panic such incidents can trigger, especially in crowded public spaces.

(Also Read: IIT graduate working at tech firm arrested as child sexual predator in Telangana)