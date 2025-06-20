Man left sweating on pavement after trying London’s ‘hottest curry’ as Indian owner rushes with mango lassi

A fiery food challenge at a London restaurant has gone viral after a man was seen leaving the premises in visible distress, sweating profusely and reeling from the effects of what’s being described as the “hottest curry in London.” The challenge, which involves a curry made with an eye-watering 72 varieties of chilli, has sparked both fascination and concern among food lovers online. A man left sweating and distressed after trying London’s ‘hottest curry.’(Instagram/ub1ub2)

The video

The incident was captured in a viral video shared on Instagram by the account UB1UB2: Southall, West London. It shows a man named Daniel attempting the infamous “hottest curry challenge” at a restaurant called Bengal Village. The video begins with the restaurant owner, Raj, serving the dish while wearing a gas mask.

Moments later, Daniel is seen outside the restaurant, sitting on the pavement and visibly sweating. The owner soon follows with a large glass of mango lassi, hoping to help ease Daniel’s discomfort and encourage him to finish the challenge. A text overlay on the video reads: "London’s hottest curry makes a man leave the restaurant and think about what he just ate."

Watch the clip here:

72 chilli varieties in one dish

According to a report by the Standard, the curry is made from a special paste that includes 72 types of chilli sourced from around the world. Among the most potent are the Carolina Reaper, scotch bonnet, bird’s eye, naga, and snake chilli. Chefs at the restaurant are said to wear gloves while preparing the dish due to the intensity of the ingredients.

The chillies are first ground into a fine powder and then cooked with traditional Indian spices such as mustard seed, fenugreek, and cumin. Onions, garlic, and ghee are added to create a rich, thick, deep-red chicken curry known for inducing tears and intense sweating in most diners who attempt it.

Not for the faint-hearted

The Standard also reports that one individual who attempted the challenge had to be nearly hospitalised, while another was found rolling on the floor of the restaurant’s restroom, overwhelmed by the spice.