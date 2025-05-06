Indian-origin woman lists benefits of living in small central London flat with baby: ‘You’re always together'

In a honest video that’s resonated with new parents living in small apartments in big cities, an Indian-origin woman living in central London shared why she loves raising her 7-month-old baby in a small apartment with her husband. Natasha, a London resident, shared her experience of raising a baby in a small city flat.(X/tashilouu)

Holding her baby in her arms, Natasha admits that she and her husband seriously considered moving to a bigger place when they were planning to have a baby but ultimately, they chose to stay put in their small London flat which she claims has surprising perks.

In a video on Instagram, Natasha shared “All the reasons I’ve loved living in a small home with a baby," joking she might be “gaslighting” herself into it.

Having a small home, she claimed, makes you become more proactive about what you bring into it. With limited space, every purchase is intentional and this makes you save on consumption costs as well as maintenance. The savings can help you buy other things or even finance a family trip.

She added that when you live in a small space, it forces you to be clean. You work to keep it clean and decluttered as there’s no room for mess, she said.

A small space can be ideal for new parents, according to her. You can hear your baby cry from anywhere and you can get to them in seconds, she said. Babies require only a small space to play so you can stay at home or venture out to a park which is nearby since you live in the city.

A cozy apartment also makes for a close-knit family, Natasha said.“There’s nowhere to escape to. You’re always together," she said. And if you need time away, you can actually go out to the gym or the spa to decompress rather than hide in your room, she added.

“I hope it goes without saying I am confident a big home can give you many other wonderful things we can’t have but sharing this for anyone in a similar position as this is what I needed to hear when we were still deciding," she added.

Her video has sparked a wave of comments from fellow city parents. "I appreciate having one floor so much with my newborn. Would actually recommend everyone to just stay in their flats until bubba is 1," said a new mother.

Another said, "It’s not gaslighting, it’s making sense. Found your video at right time."