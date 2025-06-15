Man breaks down after London’s ‘hottest curry’, Indian restaurant owner steps in to help him

A man attempting a London restaurant’s “hottest curry challenge” was left sweating and overwhelmed until the owner of the Indian restaurant stepped in to comfort him. The incident was caught on camera and has gone viral. The owner of an Indian restaurant in London comforts a man who took the eatery’s “hottest curry” challenge. (X/@Bengal_Village)

In the video, the man is seen coughing and sweating while kneeling on the road. The owner, Raj, stands beside him with a bottle in his hand. Throughout the video, the owner comforts the man who landed in distress after having a dish at the restaurant made with 72 varieties of chilli.

“Aftermath of the #Londonshottestcurry,” Bengal Village, a restaurant on Brick Lane specialising in Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, captioned the video.

According to a report by the Standard, the paste used in the “hottest curry” is made using 72 varieties of chilli from around the world. The chefs apparently wear gloves while preparing the dish, which reportedly includes Carolina reaper, scotch bonnet, various forms of naga and birds' eye, and snake chilli, among others.

How is the dish made?

The 72 types of chilli are ground into a powder. The powder is then cooked using other spices, including fenugreek, mustard seed, and cumin. In addition to the spices and the chilli paste, ingredients like onion, garlic, and ghee are also added to the chicken curry. The end result is a thick, dark red dish that often leaves the diners sweating and in tears.

In the various videos shared on social media, the dish is seen being served by the owner while wearing a gas mask. The result of the diners trying the dish is almost always the same—immediate distress after a bite or two.

Too hot to handle

The outlet reported that one person was almost hospitalised after taking the challenge, whereas another started rolling around the floor of the restaurant’s toilet.