Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man breaks down after London’s ‘hottest curry’, Indian restaurant owner steps in to help him

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 15, 2025 10:05 AM IST

The chefs at the Indian restaurant in London prepare the “hottest curry” wearing gloves as it contains a paste made from 72 varieties of chilli.

A man attempting a London restaurant’s “hottest curry challenge” was left sweating and overwhelmed until the owner of the Indian restaurant stepped in to comfort him. The incident was caught on camera and has gone viral.

The owner of an Indian restaurant in London comforts a man who took the eatery’s “hottest curry” challenge. (X/@Bengal_Village)
The owner of an Indian restaurant in London comforts a man who took the eatery’s “hottest curry” challenge. (X/@Bengal_Village)

In the video, the man is seen coughing and sweating while kneeling on the road. The owner, Raj, stands beside him with a bottle in his hand. Throughout the video, the owner comforts the man who landed in distress after having a dish at the restaurant made with 72 varieties of chilli.

Also Read: Indian-origin woman lists benefits of living in small central London flat with baby: ‘You’re always together'

“Aftermath of the #Londonshottestcurry,” Bengal Village, a restaurant on Brick Lane specialising in Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine, captioned the video.

According to a report by the Standard, the paste used in the “hottest curry” is made using 72 varieties of chilli from around the world. The chefs apparently wear gloves while preparing the dish, which reportedly includes Carolina reaper, scotch bonnet, various forms of naga and birds' eye, and snake chilli, among others.

How is the dish made?

The 72 types of chilli are ground into a powder. The powder is then cooked using other spices, including fenugreek, mustard seed, and cumin. In addition to the spices and the chilli paste, ingredients like onion, garlic, and ghee are also added to the chicken curry. The end result is a thick, dark red dish that often leaves the diners sweating and in tears.

Also Read: ‘Get work calls at 9.30pm’: Aussie woman says Indians have no work-life balance

In the various videos shared on social media, the dish is seen being served by the owner while wearing a gas mask. The result of the diners trying the dish is almost always the same—immediate distress after a bite or two.

Too hot to handle

The outlet reported that one person was almost hospitalised after taking the challenge, whereas another started rolling around the floor of the restaurant’s toilet.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Man breaks down after London’s ‘hottest curry’, Indian restaurant owner steps in to help him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On