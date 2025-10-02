Jacinda Jenkins cause of death: What happened to the TikTok star from Kentucky? Details here

Jacinda Jenkins, a popular TikTok creator from Kentucky, has passed away, her mother, Emily, announced in a TikTok earlier this week. Jenkins, 28, owned the @handmadebyharp TikTok handle with over 200,000 followers, where she created relatable, funny content. She also owned an apparel boutique in Kentucky. TikTok influencer Jacinda Jenkins from Kentucky passed away at the age of 28.(@handmadebyharp/TikTok)

As rumors about her death swirled, her mother, Emily K, posted an emotional video where she confirmed that Jacinda Jenkins, her only daughter, had passed away. Jenkins is survived by her two daughters, after one of whom, her business, Harper's Haven Boutique, is named.

Jacinda Jenkins' Cause Of Death: What We Know

Jacinda Jenkins' cause of death has not been officially released. Social media rumors say that she may have taken her own life, but that also remains unconfirmed, as of now. Emily K, Jenkins' mother, also did not comment about the nature of her daughter's death in the video.

Regarding her death, she just said that it "has been awful," adding that "no parent should have to go through this, ever, and I hope no parent ever does again.

"She was my only daughter. She was my only kid, and now I don't have her at all," she said, as she broke down in tears in the emotional video.

Friends And Family Remember Jacinda Jenkins

Her grandmother first shared the news of Jacinda Jenkins' death in a Facebook post. She wrote: "Just letting everybody know that my beloved granddaughter Jacinda, is no longer with us here on earth.

"Her struggles became too great. She was a wonder granddaughter, an awesome mom to her two daughters, and a good friend, so giving, so loving, always there to help others.

"She's going to be truly missed by all who loved her, including her grandfather and I. Please keep my family in your prayers over the next couple of weeks as we say our final goodbyes to that beautiful girl."

Since then, her family, friends, and followers remembered her for all the good memories they had with her.

Alicia Lawson, a local influencer, wrote: "Learning of the passing of Jacinda Jenkins truly breaks my heart. She was a fellow small business owner (Harper's Haven) and creator. She left behind her sweet babies & grandparents. It's a tragedy. She was 3 years younger than I am, and she had so much more life to live.

“Goes to show that anyone can put a happy face on social media, but you never know what demons someone is facing in private. ”