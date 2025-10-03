Is Sania Mirza’s ex-husband Shoaib Malik heading for 3rd divorce? His viral video with wife Sana Javed sparks buzz

In 2010, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza got married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. 8 years later, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, a son who they named Izhaan Mirza Malik. But soon rumours of trouble in paradise began to do the rounds. When Shoaib got married to Pakistani TV actress Sana Javed in a private Nikah ceremony at her home in Karachi in 2024 January, netizens were left shocked. Sania’s family later confirmed that the tennis player had taken a divorce by ‘khula’ from the cricketer months before his third marriage. Well, buzz now suggests that Shoaib might be heading towards his third divorce.

Let’s understand the timeline of the cricketer’s love life — Before Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik was married to Ayesha Siddiqui for 8 years. Days after their divorce, Shoaib and Sania tied the knot in Hyderabad. After Sania took ‘khula’ from the cricketer in 2024, he married Sana Javed. Shoaib’s family was reportedly not present for his third nikah. Earlier this year, Shoaib’s sister revealed that Sania decided to leave him because the tennis player was ‘tired of his affairs’. Now, a video featuring Shoaib and his third wife Sana from an event has surfaced on social media after which netizens are speculating that the couple is heading for a divorce. This is because they seem to be sitting at a distance from each other, with what seems like zero interaction.

Along with this video of Shoaib and Sana is a caption which reads, “Another Break-up on the way?” In the comment section below, netizens are now debating. Referring to a divorce, one netizen wrote, “Acha ha. Dosry ki life barbaad kr k koi khsuh nhi reh sakta,” whereas a shocking comment read, “Kisi ko ujaar ke koi kese bass sakta hai bhala.” Meanwhile, some are convinced that this video is making a mountain out of a molehill. One such internet user stated, “Agar asy breakups hoty hain to 99% marriages fail ho Jain. It’s normal in couples,” whereas another wrote, “Not every capture is a drama ! They are humans 😍 both look happy together.”

Let’s wait and watch what happens.