Namibia and Zimbabwe qualify for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

Namibia and Zimbabwe qualified for next year's ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka after reaching the semifinals in the Africa Regional Final in Harare on Thursday. Zimbabwe qualifies for 2026 T20 World Cup(AP)

Namibia beat Tanzania in the first semifinals while Zimbabwe defeated Kenya in the second to take their spots from Africa for the T20 showpiece to be held in February-March 2026.

The results in Africa mean that only three spots from the Asia-EAP Qualifier are now up for grabs for next year's tournament, the ICC said on its website.

In the first semi-final, the Eagles at one point fell to 41/4 in the fifth over, before a counter-attacking 88-run stand in 7.4 overs between the experienced pair of JJ Smit and Gerhard Erasmus moved their side ahead.

Erasmus showed the composure that has helped his side become T20 World Cup regulars, finishing with 55 from 41 balls, while the 'Smit can hit' chants were once again belted for JJ, who hit four sixes in his 61 not out from 43 deliveries.

The all-rounder then continued his assertive day with the ball, removing three of Tanzania’s top five to finish with 3/16 from his four overs, stifling the opponents' reply.

Namibia have now qualified for the last four Men’s T20 World Cups, and will look to emulate their Super 12 success in 2021.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, ensured a qualification over Kenya with a seven-wicket win in the later fixture after Dhiren Gondaria won the toss and elected to bat.

Rakep Patel produced a stunning knock of 65 (47), though it was a solo mission on the whole as Zimbabwe's bowlers took control.

In pursuit of a modest 123, Zimbabwe made short work of the opposition bowling attack. Opener Brian Bennett made 51 runs off 25 deliveries.

The right-hander carved out an impressive six fours off Lucas Ndandason’s over to confirm Zimbabwe's spot in next year’s marquee tournament.

The Chevrons have qualified for the T20 World Cup after missing out on the previous edition in 2024.