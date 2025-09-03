New York Jets depth chart: Alijah Vera-Tucker's potential replacement after injury
Alijah Vera-Tucker, the starting guard of the New York Jets, has suffered a “potentially serious” arm injury before the 2025 NFL regular season kicks off on September 5, The Athletic reported. Alijah Vera-Tucker is still on the New York Jets’ unofficial depth chart. Xavier Newman is a candidate to replace Vera-Tucker, as per the team’s website.
New York Jets depth chart for week 1 NFL 2025 season
Offense:
QB: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor
RB: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu
FB: Andrew Beck
WR: Xavier Gipson, Allen Lazard
WR: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard
WR: Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith
TE: Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt
LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell
LG: John Simpson, Xavier Newman
C: Joe Tippmann, Josh Myers
RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker (injured)
RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor
Defense:
LDE: Will McDonald, Braiden McGregor, Tyler Baron
DT: Quinnen Williams, Jay Tufele, Leonard Taylor
NT: Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs
RDE: Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons
LB: Quincy Williams, Marcelino McCrary-Ball
LB: Jamien Sherwood, Kiko Mauigoa
NB: Michael Carter
CB: Sauce Gardner, Qwan'tez Stiggers
SS: Tony Adams, Malachi Moore
FS: Andre Cisco, Isaiah Oliver
CB: Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas
Special:
K: Nick Folk
P: Austin McNamara
H: Austin McNamara
KR: Kene Nwangwu, Xavier Gipson, Arian Smith
PR: Xavier Gipson, Arian Smith
LS: Thomas Hennessy
Alijah Vera-Tucker might need surgery
While it has yet to be confirmed whether the 26-year-old will miss the entire 2025 NFL regular season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Alijah Vera-Tucker is currently seeking a second medical opinion on his arm injury. According to the outlet, Vera-Tucker might “ultimately need surgery”, which will keep him off the ground.
Alijah Vera-Tucker recently became the team captain
The New York Jets had won only five games last season. They ended their campaign with a 32-20 win against the Miami Dolphins, Jets Wire reported. Among other changes, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the Jets to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2024 season.
On the other hand, in January this year, the New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach. Glenn had been relying heavily on Alijah Vera-Tucker to bolster the Jets’ offensive lineup this season. His teammates recently voted Alijah Vera-Tucker as the captain, as per ESPN.
The New York Jets will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7 at MetLife Stadium.
FAQs:
Who is likely to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker?
Xavier Newman is a candidate to replace Vera-Tucker.
What happened to Alijah Vera-Tucker, the starting guard of the New York Jets?
Alijah Vera-Tucker, the starting guard of the New York Jets, has suffered an arm injury.
Will Alijah Vera-Tucker play in the 2025 NFL regular season?
While it is yet to be confirmed whether Alijah Vera-Tucker will play in the 2025 NFL regular season, The Athletic reports he is likely to “miss significant time”.
Will Alijah Vera-Tucker need surgery?
ESPN reports that Alijah Vera-Tucker might require surgery.