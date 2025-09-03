New York Jets depth chart: Alijah Vera-Tucker's potential replacement after injury

Alijah Vera-Tucker, the starting guard of the New York Jets, has suffered a “potentially serious” arm injury before the 2025 NFL regular season kicks off on September 5, The Athletic reported. Alijah Vera-Tucker is still on the New York Jets’ unofficial depth chart. Xavier Newman is a candidate to replace Vera-Tucker, as per the team’s website. New York Jets star Alijah Vera-Tucker was recently made captain by his teammates.(AP)

New York Jets depth chart for week 1 NFL 2025 season

Offense:

QB: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor

RB: Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis, Kene Nwangwu

FB: Andrew Beck

WR: Xavier Gipson, Allen Lazard

WR: Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard

WR: Josh Reynolds, Arian Smith

TE: Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt

LT: Olu Fashanu, Max Mitchell

LG: John Simpson, Xavier Newman

C: Joe Tippmann, Josh Myers

RG: Alijah Vera-Tucker (injured)

RT: Armand Membou, Chukwuma Okorafor

Defense:

LDE: Will McDonald, Braiden McGregor, Tyler Baron

DT: Quinnen Williams, Jay Tufele, Leonard Taylor

NT: Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs

RDE: Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons

LB: Quincy Williams, Marcelino McCrary-Ball

LB: Jamien Sherwood, Kiko Mauigoa

NB: Michael Carter

CB: Sauce Gardner, Qwan'tez Stiggers

SS: Tony Adams, Malachi Moore

FS: Andre Cisco, Isaiah Oliver

CB: Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas

Special:

K: Nick Folk

P: Austin McNamara

H: Austin McNamara

KR: Kene Nwangwu, Xavier Gipson, Arian Smith

PR: Xavier Gipson, Arian Smith

LS: Thomas Hennessy

Alijah Vera-Tucker might need surgery

While it has yet to be confirmed whether the 26-year-old will miss the entire 2025 NFL regular season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Alijah Vera-Tucker is currently seeking a second medical opinion on his arm injury. According to the outlet, Vera-Tucker might “ultimately need surgery”, which will keep him off the ground.

Alijah Vera-Tucker recently became the team captain

The New York Jets had won only five games last season. They ended their campaign with a 32-20 win against the Miami Dolphins, Jets Wire reported. Among other changes, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the Jets to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2024 season.

On the other hand, in January this year, the New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach. Glenn had been relying heavily on Alijah Vera-Tucker to bolster the Jets’ offensive lineup this season. His teammates recently voted Alijah Vera-Tucker as the captain, as per ESPN.

The New York Jets will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 7 at MetLife Stadium.

FAQs:

Who is likely to replace Alijah Vera-Tucker?

Xavier Newman is a candidate to replace Vera-Tucker.

What happened to Alijah Vera-Tucker, the starting guard of the New York Jets?

Alijah Vera-Tucker, the starting guard of the New York Jets, has suffered an arm injury.

Will Alijah Vera-Tucker play in the 2025 NFL regular season?

While it is yet to be confirmed whether Alijah Vera-Tucker will play in the 2025 NFL regular season, The Athletic reports he is likely to “miss significant time”.

Will Alijah Vera-Tucker need surgery?

ESPN reports that Alijah Vera-Tucker might require surgery.