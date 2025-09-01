Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 NFL schedule: When and where to watch every game

With veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading the pack, the Pittsburgh Steelers are all set to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season on September 7. They will face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers, after he signed with the Steelers, said he wanted to operate as a “servant leader” and “pass on the knowledge” he got, according to the BBC. Aaron Rodgers leads the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 NFL regular season.(X/@Pittsburgh Steelers)

As Rodgers’s Steelers inch toward a battle-packed season this year, here is the complete schedule for their games on TV networks and other platforms, as per The Athletic.

CBS schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, September 7 (Week 1): vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 21 (Week 3): vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Sunday, October 12 (Week 6): vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 2 (Week 9): vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 16 (Week 11): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 23 (Week 12): vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Sunday, November 30 (Week 13): vs. Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, December 7 (Week 14): vs. Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, December 21 (Week 16): vs. Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, December 28 (Week 17): vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers on Fox

Sunday, September 14 (Week 2): vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC

Sunday, October 26 (Week 8): vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, November 9 (Week 10): vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers games on ESPN, ABC

Monday, December 15 (Week 15): vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m

Pittsburgh Steelers on Amazon Prime Video

Thursday, October 16 (Week 7): vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. (with an over-the-air TV broadcast in the Pittsburgh market)

Pittsburgh Steelers on NFL Network (International game)

Sunday, September 28 (Week 4): vs. Minnesota Vikings, 9:30 a.m. in Dublin

(All time mentioned is local time)

Matches will also be available on DirecTV, Fubo, and Xfinity. The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2024 regular season with 10 wins and seven losses.

FAQs

When is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New York Jets?

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the New York Jets on September 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Did the Pittsburgh Steelers ever win a Super Bowl?

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers won six Super Bowl titles.

When did Aaron Rodgers join the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal on June 6, 2025.